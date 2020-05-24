Ingenhoven and Architectus to design Mirvac’s 5-Star Green Star 505 George Street

Mirvac has announced it has received planning consent from the City of Sydney for the proposed mixed-use, residential-led precinct at 505 George St.

The landmark project is set to transform the city skyline with the delivery of Sydney’s tallest residential tower, soaring 270m above ground. The proposed tower includes 507 apartments, including luxury serviced suites and a rooftop restaurant and bar, while the podium comprises a boutique cinema, retail, conferencing facilities, a childcare centre and a meeting room facility for Council.

The scheme includes plans to improve pedestrian connectivity at ground level by linking George Street and Kent Street, as well as significantly enhancing the existing streetscape.

505 George Street has been designed to push the boundaries of environmentally sustainable design and is aiming to be Australia’s tallest residential tower to receive a 5 Star Green Star Design and As-Built rating from the Green Building Council of Australia.

Ingenhoven founder, Christoph Ingenhoven says, “it is a great pleasure to have the opportunity to add a high-rise to Sydney’s wonderful skyline. A sustainable addition to the city, a “friendly neighbour” in the public realm, that due to its integral ecological and green design positively impacts the environment. We are grateful to the City of Sydney for supporting and endorsing this approach and together with Architectus and our clients, we will once again aim to set new standards for a responsible, social, sustainable and beautiful building in a major city.”

Architectus CEO, Ray Brown says, “We are elated that 505 George Street has been approved by the Central Sydney Planning Committee. The mix of uses and street activation will redefine the precinct and add to a more diverse and connected neighbourhood. We look forward to working with our design partners Ingenhoven Architects to realise this city shaping project.”

The site, with significant street frontage to George and Kent Street, is currently occupied by Event Cinemas, a number of food retailers, entertainment venues such as Timezone and a college.

Image: Supplied