With the NSW Supreme Court ruling in favour of Sydney Markets Limited, the iconic fresh food and bric-a-brac market and tourist magnet, Paddy’s Markets in Sydney’s CBD is all set for a planned transformation that will turn the historic market into a high-end food and beverage precinct.

As the operator of Paddy’s Markets, which dates back to 1834, Sydney Markets has subleased a significant portion of the heritage Haymarket building in Sydney’s Chinatown to luxury venue company Doltone Hospitality Group. The $10-million makeover will see about 3000sqm of space being transformed into an authentic fresh food and dining precinct, similar to food halls in US and European markets.

The conflict between the existing stallholders and Sydney Markets began in December 2022 with the announcement of plans to redevelop part of the market by subleasing space to Doltone. The stall owners were not only not consulted about the proposed redevelopment, but they were also asked to relocate to other areas within Paddy’s Markets, which they claimed were less profitable spaces.

Consequently, 25 stall owners approached the NSW Supreme Court in May 2023 to get Sydney Markets to withdraw the relocation orders. Earlier in February 2023, the bitter dispute also saw intervention by the City of Sydney Council, which sought to address the concerns of the multicultural community at Paddy’s Markets by unanimously passing a motion against the redevelopment. The Council specifically mentioned key community concerns including gentrification of the markets; loss of an important social value heritage market in the city; the impact on food security from the loss of a low-cost food market; and the treatment of the stallholders.

“For many Australians, Paddy’s Markets is not just a market; it’s an Australian icon and an integral part of Chinatown with a long history of offering affordable fresh produce and cheap general goods,” the Council stated. “Displacing and putting at a disadvantage the very community that helped shape and maintain its identity would be a devastating blow.”

While the stallholders acknowledged the need for revitalising the markets, they didn’t consider the Doltone sublease as the most appropriate way to do it, citing the corporate venue operator’s inexperience in this segment and lack of connection to the heritage site.

On the other hand, Sydney Markets emphasised the urgent need to rescue the markets, given the drop in both occupancy and visitor rates, and their inability to pull themselves out of the post-pandemic slump.

With the Supreme Court’s verdict now favouring Sydney Markets, all decks have been cleared for the proposed redevelopment, with Doltone planning to create 47 stalls featuring dine-in eateries, bars, a butcher, a cheese lab, and fresh produce stands.

The upgraded Paddy’s Markets is expected to open in January 2025.

Image: https://rocksdiscoverymuseum.com/place/market-city-paddys-market-market-building-1-2