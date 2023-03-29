Hub split to the suburbs with new Local range

Hub Australia has launched its suburban offering, Hub Local, in Melbourne’s Box Hill, providing the region with high-end workplaces closer to home designed by M Moser Associates.

The new office is the first of seven new buildings to open across the next two years. Hub Local seeks to meet the increasing demand from both workers and businesses for flexible, contemporary workplaces outside of the CBD.

Work-near-home, not to be confused with work-from-home, increases work/life balance through reducing commutes and providing a number of suites, offices and desks, as well as hospitality and wellness amenities.

The three-level Hub Local - Box Hill has already struck partnerships with local community groups, including the Women of Whitehorse and the Asian Business Association of Whitehorse, as well as sponsoring VFL club the Box Hill Hawks. Daycares, fitness centres and local artists have also been supported, with the work of Kathy Best and Peta Tranquille integrated into the design.

“Hub Local - Box Hill marks the very first of our Melbourne metropolitan network of near-to-home flexible workspaces under the Hub Local brand,” says Hub CEO Brad Krauskopf.

“It is the beginning of an exciting partnership with Vicinity Centres, one of the largest retail owners in Australia, as we expand into thriving and well-connected suburban centres, giving companies and their workers the flexibility the market is demanding.

“We know companies offering their employees flexible workspace solutions, including near-to-home locations, are standing out in a competitive talent market. How and where Australians work has dramatically shifted over the past decade and workplace experience is king, with even near-to-home solutions needing to earn the commute.

“It’s our role to make the office experience more attractive than working from home – and when we do this right we know the benefits range from increased local economic activity to higher rates of employee engagement.”

Hub Australia Chief Property Officer John Preece says suburban workspaces are in high demand in the wake of the pandemic.

“There is significant demand for premium flexible workspace with hospitality-led services in suburban Australia. This follows a structural shift in the world of work, with occupiers of leased space and flexible workspace having much higher expectations of amenity and workspace services than ever before, regardless of office location,” he says.

“Our ambitious expansion plan through Hub Local will add flexibility, great amenity, and a level of service not currently provided outside of CBDs.”

