Henley Homes named as best builder for 2020

The Housing Industry Association (HIA) has awarded Henley Homes the Housing Industry Association (HIA) Australian Professional Major Builder award for 2020.

The national housing accolade recognises Australia’s best builders and construction companies, awarding them for excellence in the areas of design, innovation, customer service, business management and ethical and financial conduct.

Henley Properties CEO Antony Blackshaw, says that, “It is wonderful to be recognised as Australia’s very best. It was also wonderful to hear the judges feedback reinforce what the entire team and greater network work so fiercely to achieve.”

Henley Properties Group was recognised by the judges as a company that is going from strength to strength, valuing quality in everything it does from design and construction to customer service and support. The company’s strong leadership and proactive succession planning was also praised by the judges.

“We are delighted to win this award but won’t rest on our laurels. We will continue to set the benchmark in the Australian new home-building market.” says Blackshaw.