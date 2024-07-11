The Sydney Airport International Forecourt sets a new standard for how designers can work collaboratively and be led by Country on projects through a First Nations design and delivery method.

Designed by Hassell, the Sydney Airport International Forecourt project was successfully executed through meaningful partnerships with several First Nations organisations, with the revitalisation bringing the ecologically rich landscape of a bush setting into one of Australia’s most traversed public spaces. The T1 international forecourt also provides both passengers and workers the health and wellbeing benefits of a tranquil escape without ever leaving the premises of Australia’s busiest airport.

The immersive landscape of the airport was recently recognised at the Australian Institute of Landscape Architecture NSW Awards (AILA) in the infrastructure category.

Wildflower Gardens for Good, a social enterprise led by Indigenous land care experts, was engaged to install the naturally designed planting areas and provide ongoing care to the landscape.

“This project is unique in that it allowed Indigenous knowledge and talent to shine at each stage. What this project has created for Wildflower is an opportunity for our people to become Custodians once again, and you can see the benefit of that as this green space continues to flourish,” says Roman Deguchi, co-CEO of Wildflower.

“Long-term partnerships like this one support Wildflower to mature while delivering on our purpose to provide employment for Aboriginal youths who are facing complex barriers to finding and sustaining work,” says Deguchi.

Jason Cuffe, Hassell managing principal and project lead commented, “Guests are greeted with a place that is not only defined by the tones and textures of the surrounding landscape, but also the culture that has cared for this Country for thousands of years.”

“It provides an ecologically rich planting palette that supports insects and pollinators like bees and butterflies, transforming this transport interchange into a space that is defined by landscape.”

“Social value has been a key focus for this project. We are committed to continue strengthening our partnerships with First Nations organisations. Through the ongoing engagement of Jiwah, Imbue Studios, and Wildflower Gardens for Good, we look forward to supporting the growth of the local First Nations design and construction industry,” says Cuffe.

“This co-design, delivery, and ongoing care by First Nations organisations ensure that those who fly into and out of Sydney have a memorable visitor experience underpinned by and celebrating Country.”

Lisa Airth, manager specialist design at Sydney Airport, added, “The T1 international forecourt project exemplifies our commitment to sustainability, First Nations recognition, and providing an inviting, ecologically rich environment for the millions of travellers who pass through our airport each year.”

A year since its completion, the Sydney Airport International Forecourt, now lush with over 12,500 native plants, has already generated significant environmental, social and community value.

The design prioritised large zones of planting and lawn, covering the site with key paths of travel and central focal points carefully carved out of the planting areas. This resulted in a 40 percent reduction of paving areas adjacent to Terminal 1 and a 500 percent increase of planting and turf.

First Nations project collaborators also included Jiwah, a cultural landscape and design company, which was involved in the design process; Imbue Studios, who oversaw the construction phase; and Gujaga Foundation, who guided the embedded cultural language and interpretation elements throughout the paving and seating.

Photography credit: Simon Wood