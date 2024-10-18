Lifestyle developer Gurner has received planning approval for the first stage of its Docklands mega-project, “Elysium Fields” designed as a wellness hub – after the first three towers of the $1.7billion precinct were approved by the Minister for Planning.

The 27,000sqm site at 208-226 Harbour Esplanade will house some 1,100 dwellings upon completion, and will include around 3,700sqm of immersive public landscapes and gardens. The first three towers will house circa 700 dwellings.

Hamilton Marino has been appointed to build the first tower. Early construction works are expected to commence in the next four weeks, prior to the public launch of sales, which is earmarked for early next year.

“This project is a once-in-a-lifetime transformation precinct and one of the last remaining major developable land parcels in Docklands. We are excited to have the opportunity to re-shape the future of the Docklands and create a world-class, 24-hour destination this city deserves," Gurner Founder and Executive Chairman Tim Gurner says.

“Appointing Hamilton Marino to construct the first tower gives our clients certainty in delivery. We are committed to the precinct and will be commencing early construction works before the first launch of sales.

“It has been an incredibly tough 18 months for the construction industry but we have worked closely with Hamilton Marino at every step of the process to ensure this unique and game-changing project can and will be built."

According to Gurner, the company is no strangers to pushing the boundaries of design.

"Now we are taking this one step further with Elysium Fields. This will be Australia’s first next-generation wellness precinct where our homes can make us healthier and have a marked impact on our mental and physical wellbeing," he says.

“Through the proliferation of plastics, chemicals and synthetic materials, our modern homes are no longer the safe-haven they once were. Elysium Fields will re-imagine this narrative and incorporate cutting edge health and wellness technologies, natural anti-microbial materials and other holistic design practices into both the public spaces and private residences, to set the bar for the future of home-based-wellness in Australia.

"Across our portfolio we are launching $3.5 billion of new projects in the next 12 months and believe the market is primed for a solid rebound as sentiment settles, interest rates start to reduce and chronic undersupply continues to place pressure on the housing market.”

The precinct, described as a “utopian urban forest within a city” by Gurner Founder Tim Gurner, has been inspired by a futuristic approach to holistic health and anti-ageing, with the gardens, private amenities and residences incorporating the latest technologies in health and wellness.

Residents at Elysium Fields can expect to enjoy on-site anti-ageing facilities and equipment such as cryotherapy, IV infusions, dry and infrared sauna, red light therapy, grounding and PEMF beds, alongside exclusive access to the Elysian Reverse Ageing Medical Clinic that will provide medical-grade treatments including MRIs, DEXA scans, brain scans, blood testing and personalised health plans.

Residents will also gain access to the planned on-site Saint Haven Private Club that will be the largest in the Group’s portfolio at circa 3,000sqm, and an indulgent Haven Ancient Baths concept, also by Gurner Group, that will offer 15 different types of enriched water for optimum health.

The ancient bathhouse, to be known as Haven Ancient Baths, will be one of the world’s largest bathhouses, bringing together the latest technology while celebrating the history and science behind bathing from centuries-old traditions.

Designed by Fraser & Partners, the precinct will include a walkable ‘path of life’ that runs the entirety of the north-south ground floor/podium plane that will be designed for running, Yoga, meditation, training, exercise and recovery, alongside a rooftop sports court, a private wellness club, a pool club and 5000sqm of retail, dining and public realm amenity.

The precinct will also feature its very own botanical gardens, be geared for a 24/7, interactive retail, dining and entertainment experience, and include a stunning, futuristic glass dome, modelled on the concept of Elysium being the utopian afterlife.

The journey to optimal health will continue inside each residence, with the homes designed to include filtered air purifiers, filtered water, access to northern sunlight, circadian lighting and optional recovery upgrades.

A Joint Venture between Gurner and City Harbour – a consortium that includes the Liberman family, which holds the development rights to the project – the precinct’s approval means the first tower, a luxury build-to-sell offering with circa 250 residences, can launch to the public early next year, with early construction works to commence next month.

The development will include over 1,100 BTR and BTS apartments, a retail and hospitality precinct, 4-star short-stay hotel of circa 100 keys and another premier 5-star hotel in the main tower of over 250 keys, with state-of-the-art conference facilities, a business club and hospitality offerings.

Image: Supplied.