Glamping in style – in the new architect-designed Romotow rotating luxury caravan

More than a decade since it was first announced, the Romotow rotating caravan is finally here. Designed by New Zealand-based architecture firm W2, this travel trailer is much more than a luxury RV, with its futuristic two-part design expanding the living space substantially.

W2’s Romotow rotating camper features a completely fitted-out cabin on a fixed carbon fibre chassis. When the trailer is parked, the cabin swivels out to a 90-degree position at the push of a button – much like the old USB flash drive, allowing the chassis to be used as a covered patio or deck. Thanks to the integrated automated hydraulic system, the swivel action can be completed in less than a minute.

Designed to accommodate up to six people, Romotow includes a saloon with a kitchenette and dining area, a main bedroom, and a bathroom with a sink, shower and toilet.

The dining lounge in the main cabin features wraparound panoramic glass windows, a fold-down table and two bench seats that can comfortably seat up to six people. The dining benches fold out into a comfortable sleeping area either as two single beds or a double bed. The open kitchenette includes a gas cooktop and oven, a sink, and a fridge and freezer unit, and can be supplied in single or two-counter options.

The bedroom is located at the back and accommodates a double bed or two single beds, generous storage space and bedside tables. Two large windows with built-in shutters allow light and ventilation while ensuring privacy. The L-shaped bathroom is located behind the kitchen and features an operable skylight.

The covered deck features teak-look composite flooring and can easily accommodate camp furniture for travellers to relax on and enjoy the views. Removable deck walls with mesh or canvas can also be fitted to keep out bugs at night. LED lighting is provided throughout the trailer.

The Romotow luxury caravan is customisable with multiple options including appliance upgrades, pop-up and wall-mounted televisions, multi-zone sound system, and an outdoor projector TV with pull-down screen among others.

Externally, the trailer measures 9.3 metres in length and has a height of 3.35 metres. The external width is 7.54 metres when open, and 2.45 metres in a closed position. The floor area in camp mode is 29 square metres. Romotow runs on 200Ah lithium batteries, powered by a 395W roof mounted solar panel.

In the mood for glamping? Romotow is now on the market at a price starting $375,000 NZD (approx. 351,000 AUD).