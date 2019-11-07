Geoscape location data now available for Australia

Architectural, engineering and construction companies across Australia can now access location data for the entire country with Geoscape’s new on-demand service.

Geoscape delivers the power of location to any organisation in a reliable, affordable and accessible format. Including Australia’s economically important infrastructure such as buildings, addresses, planning zones, transport networks and more, this location data finds application in a broad range of areas such as noise modelling, urban planning, property development, emergency management, telecommunications and government service delivery among others. Businesses can request the data attributes and geographical areas they require based on the needs of their projects.

Geoscape data is kept up-to-date and is available on demand for the entire country or small areas of interest. Every building with a roof area greater than nine square metres and every physical address (15,421,158 buildings and 14,718,218 addresses) is included in the data. Location data for urban areas includes elevation, height, roof materials, nearby trees, solar panels (1,144,268), and swimming pools (1,089,285). Geoscape also captures all land and tree cover across the Australian continent’s 7.6 million square kilometres.

According to PSMA Australia CEO Dan Paull, “We’re bringing the power of location to every organisation. Geoscape data is used to make evidence-based decisions, increase business efficiency and improve customer experience. Engineering firms use the data for noise and wind modelling, saving time and money on previously manual processes.”

One of the first firms to take advantage of the new Geoscape service, GHD accessed Geoscape's location data to support the noise modelling work required to gain development approval for construction of the Port Kembla Gas Terminal in New South Wales by Australian Industrial Energy.

Using Geoscape building footprints, heights and other details, GHD reduced the cost of noise modelling by 50 per cent.

WindTech also used Geoscape building outlines and heights to accelerate production of models of buildings and their surroundings.