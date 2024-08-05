Work on Fitzroy Gasworks, the Victorian Government’s ambitious urban renewal development in inner Melbourne, is expected to move forward following the selection of a developer to deliver the project.

Located at 433 Smith Street, Fitzroy, a short distance from the CBD, the former Fitzroy Gasworks site will be transformed into a thriving new precinct, featuring 1,200 homes in a mix of medium and high-density housing including affordable options, alongside education and sports facilities, retail tenancies, as well as commercial, hospitality and public spaces. The iconic 3.9-hectare island site is envisioned as an urban village, which will offer affordable and sustainable living in close proximity to jobs, transport and services.

The Fitzroy Gasworks precinct is home to Wurun Senior Campus, the new senior secondary campus for Collingwood College and Fitzroy High School with a capacity for 650 students, delivered by the Victorian School Building Authority at the start of the 2022 school year. The vertical sports centre, officially named the Bundha Sports Centre, will be completed soon and will feature four multipurpose courts for basketball and netball, a multipurpose court for futsal, a gymnasium, café and lounge area, community facilities, unisex change rooms, a foyer and reception area.

Formal registrations of interest for a development partner were sought in March 2022 with Development Victoria appointing Cushman & Wakefield to manage the process. Some of Australia’s leading residential and build-to-rent developers had pitched for the opportunity to participate in the transformational project.

The name of Development Victoria’s preferred development partner has not yet been revealed; however, the developer has been tasked to deliver about 70% of the planned homes. Once the contract is finalised, design work is expected to commence before seeking planning approvals.

Development Victoria’s group head precincts Niall Cunningham described the Fitzroy Gasworks project as a significant development opportunity to deliver housing close to Melbourne’s CBD.

“Fitzroy Gasworks will set a new benchmark for urban renewal and affordable and sustainable living in one of Melbourne’s most historic and established suburbs,” he said.

“We are excited to be moving to this next important stage to get the right development partner on board and look forward to making an announcement in the coming months.”

The homes will be delivered in stages with completion targeted for late 2028.

Image: Supplied