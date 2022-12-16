Leading developer Golden Age has unveiled the designs of Melbourne’s latest food, lifestyle and retail destination at SKY SQR, a new mixed use development in the leafy suburb of Box Hill.

Architecturally designed by Fender Katsalidis, SKY SQR encompasses a combined area of 72,000sqm and will be home to a three-level retail podium and food precinct spanning approximately 10,000sqm (including a childcare centre), positioned under two 16-level towers with a 3-level basement car park below. The retail podium design and planning is by world-renowned Oval Partnership (Hong Kong).

East meets west at the SKY SQR retail and culinary precinct, which draws inspiration from traditional European food halls and Asian markets, as well as Melbourne’s distinctive laneways and public squares.

The Asian-inspired Hawker Lane sets off the journey through Asia with street-style food offerings, crossing over to a European-esque courtyard hosting a restaurant and cafe dining scene reminiscent of the famous plazas of Europe.

Holding centre stage is an outdoor plaza and entertainment area that will host events, art installations and cultural activities, while the upper floor will feature lifestyle, retail and services.

Golden Age founder and managing director Jeff Xu said SKY SQR is an evolution of Sky One Plaza, which is the successful retail component located underneath its award-winning Sky One project in Box Hill.

“We could not be more excited by the concept of delivering an unprecedented and iconic project to Box Hill, continuing to shape this vibrant suburb by providing a fresh offering, something not yet experienced,” Xu said.

“SKY SQR promises to engage the wider community by providing an inclusive ‘precinct’ that locals will be inspired to be a part of; for those that are familiar with the modern, premium and evolving shopping experiences in Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Singapore, they can easily find the connection and feel like home,” he added.

Golden Age has launched the retail leasing component for SKY SQR with construction due to commence next year.

Image: Supplied