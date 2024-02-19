Builder FDC has delivered the White Bay Power Station (WBPS) restoration and rebuilding project, with the landmark site set to open its doors to visitors for the first time in 40 years, as it makes its debut for the upcoming 24th Biennale of Sydney.

Located in Sydney’s inner western suburb of Rozelle, the NSW State heritage-listed WBPS – Sydney’s longest serving metropolitan power station – was constructed in 1917 to power the city’s tram system, later the train system, and then the electricity grid in 1958. Forty years ago in 1984, the site was decommissioned and subsequently heritage-listed in 1999.

Selected by Placemaking NSW to rejuvenate the expansive 30,000m² site, the first phase of the project was a journey of discovery for the FDC team, in part due to the undocumented history of the buildings onsite, and no blueprint to inform remediation.

“WBPS spent years mostly untouched, and this meant the team was uncovering rooms and spaces that hadn’t seen the light of day for decades,” recalls FDC operations manager Ben Dircks. “The basement, for example, had 40 years of rainwater collected and we had to pump out 1.2 million litres of contaminated water before we could go down to the foundations and figure out what needed to be done.”

“Every day was different. And we would discover new things about the building, adapt and have to be extremely innovative about how we would deal with many unforeseen structural challenges. It really gave us a sense of the people who built it 100 years ago – just admiration for their craftsmanship and ability to create such an impressive structure without modern day construction tools.”

To ensure all steps were taken to preserve WBPS’ heritage elements, FDC collaborated with heritage architecture firm Design 5 who had been working on the site for almost 16 years.

The conservation measures included storing and cataloguing heritage items uncovered on site, reinstating heritage items, preserving machinery and structures from when the power station was functioning, and providing urgent structural and conservation support to existing heritage protected fabrics.

Extensive structural steel remediation and metalwork repairs executed by the FDC team addressed the crumbling brick masonry, allowing them to retain the 100-year-old bricks where possible and reinforce further with new bricks, in addition to creating new staircases and balustrades to encourage discovery, exploration and engagement within the historic space.

WBPS is the latest in FDC’s expanding portfolio of significant arts and culture projects in Sydney including Phoenix Central Park, Chau Chak Museum, Artspace – The Gunnery and the completion of the Arts Maintenance Upgrade – delivering the National Arts School, upgrades to the Roslyn Packer Theatre, and fashion-week staple Carriageworks.

FDC managing director Russell Grady says, “It is testament to the team’s skill and extensive experience to deliver on complex projects, which is especially crucial on sites with heritage elements.”

Photography: Toby Peet