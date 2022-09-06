Housing affordability is becoming a major issue nationwide, but the duplex serves as a potential solution to mitigate supply numbers.

Designed by Futureflip, Kiora House sees a pair of sisters create their ideal home on a confined block. It allowed them to increase their buying power and to keep their families close to one another. An initial design by an alternative designer was initially rejected, with the Futureflip concept comprising two four-bedroom family homes eventually approved.

The house features a box-modern facade with pools on either side. Located in the Sutherland Shire, the design is conscious of the streetscape.

“The block was challenging to maximise the land to its full potential; we had a tight build size of 374 sqm with a significant downward slope that faced into the Western sun,” says Futureflip Director Neil Hipwell.

“The incline presented us with both design and engineering challenges as we had to consider the driveway grade and building height restrictions. We are accustomed to working with sites that are not typical and in designing for a sloping block, careful consideration needs to be given to the façade of the build as it can easily appear disproportionate.”

The upper facade is wrapped in James Hardie’s Fine Texture Cladding, which ensures a cohesive appearance from the road. The smooth, natural sand texture provides a crisp, neat finish that perfectly frames the box shape of the build. Hardie’s Linea Weatherboards sit underneath the cladding, while Axon Cladding was utilised at the rear of the space.

Hipwell says the builder looked to implement flush connections, high ceilings and oversize windows to draw in the natural light within the design.

“We considered elevating the duplex, yet this would have increased the cost of the build and reduced the owners’ privacy. We had to create a clever design that would negate both these issues, minimise the environmental impact on the space, address the brief to create a modern silhouette and ensure council approval,” he says.

“There is an art to finding balance when using a mix of materials to build layers of texture and design features for a façade. We intentionally married the different exterior profiles using the same paint colour to create cohesion across the build.”

The small site and the budget of the two sisters were adversities overcome by Futureflip, who were able to create two adequately sized family homes with contemporary design features and modern amenities.

“At Futureflip, we’re passionate about creating beautiful homes, making an architectural finish that is affordable and achievable for our clients,” Hipwell says.