The would-be developer of the Balmain Leagues Club site, Heworth Holdings Group, has called on the NSW Government to shed light on its plans for the block.

The NSW Government acquired the site with a seven year leasehold for its Western Harbour Tunnel project in mid 2021, further pushing back the redevelopment of the once thriving precinct. Heworth had a $400 million mixed-use development approved in September 2020, that comprised 167 apartments, as well as a town square and arts studio, designed by Scott Carver.

The government intends to use the former leagues club as a ‘dive site’ where the tunnel can be accessed during construction. But the recent announcement of John Holland and CPB Contractors being jointly awarded to build the first stage of the tunnel, a 1.7km stretch located from Rozelle to Birchgrove, has raised many questions as to why the site is required for a dive site.

“It has long been suspected that an alternate ‘dive site’ was being considered for the Western Harbour Tunnel,” says Heworth Head of Property Christopher Walsh.

“It’s time for Transport for NSW to give us the answers we need and a firm commitment on what their plans are for the site.”

The site has remained vacant after the demolition of the leagues club in 2010. Following the NSW Government’s backflip on its plan to use the leagues club as the construction site of the future Rozelle Metro station, the site has become a dilapidated eyesore used by the homeless.

Heworth acquired the site in 2018 for a total of $75 million. Walsh says it is imperative the Perrottet Government come clean on their plans to use the leagues club as part of the Western Harbour Tunnel project.

“For the sake of Heworth, the Balmain Tigers, their members and the local community, we are asking Transport for NSW to come clean on what it plans for our site,” he says.

“This four-year saga has gone on for too long and everyone involved in the project has suffered immensely.

“Our development is DA-approved and shovel-ready, but once Transport for NSW advised they required the site for the WHT project, we were forced to stop critical development activities, including design development works, contractor procurement, and sales and marketing, at a time when we were ready to commence off-the-plan sales. It’s all been put on hold.

“The project has stalled, we, as developers, have suffered enormous financial losses, hundreds of jobs are at risk and unfortunately for the club, we have been prevented from providing the Tigers with their new home.”

