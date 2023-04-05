Designer uses AI to imagine Arctic architecture inspired by Inuit traditions

Canadian architect and designer Yongwook Seong pays tribute to the Inuit tribe with Nuna, the latest presentation in his AI-generated fictional architecture series.

Once again using the AI image-generating tool, Midjourney, Seong travels to the Arctic/Sub-Arctic areas of the northern regions of Canada, which have been inhabited by the Inuits for over a millennium. The Inuit celebrates enriched histories that have long survived in the harsh environment, with active political activism and cultural renewal movements ensuring Inuit cultures and traditions remain resilient.

Through Nuna, the designer attempts to imagine Arctic and Sub-Arctic architecture that is inspired by Inuit traditions.

“The Inuit have treated the land as a sacred being. It is the place where every animate and inanimate being is created from. Every entity is bonded with the land. Likewise, a human being is deeply attached to the land and is therefore told to treat it as part of himself/herself,” Seong explains.

The Nuna series

Nunangat Vault: The snow covered vault leads to an archive of Arctic/Sub-Arctic storytelling and traditions. The ear canal shaped entrance invites visitors to the rich oral histories of Inuit cultures and traditions.

Amauti House: Amauti (parka) grows into a house on her burial site.

Ijiraq: Ijiraq turns itself into a giant caribou to lure and hunt another caribou. Ijiraq is a mythical being that can transform into any form. It would be quite difficult to discern it as they can be disguised as animals or humans.

Arviq Pavilion: Arviq (bowhead) whale has long been an invaluable being for Inuit. As one of the most favourite beings by the creator in Inuit mythology, it provided Inuit with valuable resources for survival. The pavilion celebrates the return of Arviq and abundance of marine life.

Aiviq House: Aiviq (walrus) turns himself/herself into a house.

Ceremonial House: Music and dance elevate Inuit and their spirit, and they are a medium to transcend their physical world and communicate with sacred realms and beings.

Main Image: Stargazing Tepee: This snow hut provides a warm and intimate space for stargazing (Yongwook Seong)