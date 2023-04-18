Cox-designed tower tackles Brisbane accommodation shortage

A student tower designed by Cox Architecture located in Brisbane’s CBD has been submitted to local council by developers Citiplan and Brookfield, catering for an undersupply of accommodation within the river city.

The 31-storey tower will comprise 930 beds and integrate biophilic principles, with a green podium featuring amenities and recreation areas, rooftop sky terrace and intricately layered facade. A double height ground level will feature high ceilings and gallery-esque spaces, elevated further by an array of plantations.

“The 240 Margaret Street PBSA proposal will inject a high-density accommodation offering into this burgeoning precinct of the city,” Cox’s design statement reads.

“The PBSA format as an operating model means longevity of the base building is a primary consideration and has influenced both design and materiality. It also reinforces the long-term commitment to the vibrancy and activation of the communal and retail offers of the proposal to maintain the overall attractiveness of the facility and its competitive edge in the market.

“The material selections will reflect this functionality and emanate from the realms of commercial architecture ensuring a high quality and long life-span asset. The designs put forward will contribute to a new and enhanced public realm that sensitively responds both contexturally and environmentally.”

Sky terraces on the 21st and 22nd level will also be incorporated and complement the rooftop sky terrace on the 31st. A pergola-esque structure will top the building, which will make for intricate play amongst light and shadow throughout the day.

In a statement released by Brisbane Development, Urbis says a lack of student accommodation is placing unnecessary strain on the region’s rental market.

“Brisbane has established itself as an international destination for higher education, with significant numbers of international students residing in the inner-city. Provision of PBSA that is well designed and suited to student cohorts is a highly important objective for a major urban City such as Brisbane.

“Failure to provide ample supply of PBSA results in students (international students in particular), otherwise utilising standard housing markets to meet their accommodation needs. This typically results in unnecessary stress on housing availability, particularly the private rental pool.”

Journal Student Living will operate the tower. Completion is anticipated for early 2026.

To view the development application, click here.