Cox-designed luxury townhomes project in Box Hill South gets green light
Cox-designed luxury townhomes project in Box Hill South gets green light

Construction has begun on the Wembley Hill luxury townhomes development in Box Hill South in suburban Melbourne, following approval from the Whitehorse City Council Planning Department.
Branko Miletic
16 Jul 2024

Wembley_Hill_Main_Boulevard.jpg

The planting of almost 200 trees amid lavish shrubberies will deliver year-round colour

Wembley_Hill_Main_Boulevard

Wembley_Hill_Townhomes.jpg

Each townhome has a unique fa�ade for a strikingly individual look

Wembley_Hill_Townhomes

Cox-designed-luxury-townhomes-in-Box-Hill-South-1732001304.png

Located at 15 Hay Street, the project designed by Cox Architecture for Golden Age Group will feature 143 three- and four-bedroom luxury townhomes nestled within 13,000 square metres of private green space and parklands.

Wembley Hill

Cox Architecture has curated a neutral palette of brickwork complemented by natural timber accents and vertical greenery. Each townhome has a unique façade for a strikingly individual look. The elegant architectural design is matched by a host of energy and environmentally conscious initiatives, such as rooftop solar panels, provision for EV charging, energy-efficient heating and cooling, and filtered rainwater connection to irrigation and utilities.

The project’s built-in sustainability features, which will deliver instant cost savings for homeowners, have been a huge draw for buyers with about 60 per cent of Stage One properties already purchased off the plan.

The buyers are mostly young families looking for spacious, low-maintenance housing within the desirable Box Hill High School zone, and young couples taking their second step up the property ladder from small units.

Wembley Hill

With the development’s proximity to Gardiner’s Creek Trail, residents will enjoy immediate access to an abundance of parklands for exercise and recreation. The landscaping by award-winning Australian landscape architecture practice TCL incorporates the planting of almost 200 trees amid lavish shrubberies that will deliver year-round colour.

The interiors designed by Mim Design focus on light-filled spaces and generous access to external views and ventilation, with the adaptable living arrangements also supporting multi-generational living.

Formerly home to Hays International College, Wembley Hill is positioned next to Wembley Park, Box Hill Soccer Club, and Box Hill Golf Club, with high-quality community amenities and public transport within easy reach for future residents.

The project is scheduled for completion in Q3 2026.

