Leading hotel brand Courtyard by Marriott has entered the Western Australian hospitality market with the opening of Courtyard by Marriott Perth in the thriving suburb of Murdoch.

Located approximately 10 minutes from Perth’s CBD and 25 minutes from Perth International Airport, the hotel, developed in partnership with leading Western Australian property developer Hesperia, is expected to draw a broad range of business and leisure travellers.

The Courtyard by Marriott brand has the largest global footprint among Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of over 30 hotel brands, focusing on thoughtful, sophisticated design elements and amenities to provide travellers with an elevated experience.

“Courtyard by Marriott Perth, Murdoch marks our fifth hotel in Western Australia and is located just outside of the Perth CBD. A key focus of our growth strategy is to open hotels in significant urban growth corridors and the Murdoch Health and Knowledge precinct being Western Australia's newest healthcare and commercial district, is an ideal fit allowing the hotel to appeal to a broad range of leisure and business travellers,” Sean Hunt, area vice president – Australia, New Zealand and Pacific for Marriott International said.

The new hotel features 150 guestrooms in a curated mix of room types and sizes, each one cleverly designed to maximise space and natural light, and best support the needs of every guest through plush bedding, flexible workspaces, and floor-to-ceiling windows.

The modern meeting and conference facilities at Courtyard by Marriott Perth, Murdoch combine innovative technology with style and comfort, including an open lobby providing flexible space to work or relax.

The Dampiera Library is a bespoke space geared to cater to small corporate groups and conferences, featuring a modern pre-function area, a meeting room with floor-to-ceiling windows as well as a balcony, and can accommodate up to 40 guests in a cocktail setup.

The hotel’s artisanal cafe and bistro, Substance Restaurant and Bar, will offer guests a variety of options across breakfast, lunch and dinner. Featuring biophilic design principles, the restaurant seats up to 76 diners and offers an Asian-inspired menu.

General manager of the Courtyard by Marriott Perth, Murdoch hotel James Illing said, “Each facility in the hotel is aimed at creating an environment where great things can happen, enabling our guests to focus on productivity, or simply relax. Connecting travellers through comfortable and innovative spaces, intuitive service and a commitment to personal fulfilment is at the foundation of what we offer at Courtyard by Marriott Perth, Murdoch and we look forward to welcoming guests to experience this.”