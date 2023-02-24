Plans for the sensitively designed $30-million commercial building being developed by Argo Group in South Melbourne have been approved by the city council, with construction scheduled to begin soon.

Designed by Fender Katsalidis, the 3,727sqm Tichborne Place development comprises four independent 6-storey office premises, with the agile architectural design drawing inspiration from South Melbourne’s terrace homes. The spaces have been arranged vertically to break up the building's length in keeping with the smaller lots typical of the area.

The brief sought a series of flexible commercial spaces that could be used by a variety of potential occupants, with each space having with its own entrance, facilities and utilities.

Featuring a wide frontage, Tichborne Place is almost entirely surrounded by smaller bluestone lanes, allowing opportunities for access on all sides along with northerly light and, on the upper levels, views towards Southbank and the CBD. The ground floor is designed for flexible use, and offers opportunities for use as a warehouse, garage parking or showroom space. The upper floors will house boutique office spaces.

The design stands out for the meaningful consideration of the site’s context, which has helped achieve the desired commercial outcomes.

“In every project that we embark on, there is always a deep consideration of how people have interacted with a site previously, and how they will engage with it in the future,” says Fender Katsalidis partner James Pearce.

Stating that the location called for a robust, honest design in keeping with its industrial setting, Fender Katsalidis associate director Shem Kelder explains, “We have used the contemporary detailing of an industrial palette of concrete, steel, glass and brick to create a richly textured building, looking to South Melbourne’s future.”

Observing that the considered approach to design streamlined the planning process, Argo Group managing director Nick Argyrou said, “South Melbourne is home to many beautiful Victorian homes and light industrial buildings, but it is certainly undergoing a transformation into a precinct of office and commercial showrooms.”

“Working collaboratively with the City of Port Philip, we were able to present them with a unique design that not only honoured the city’s past but also aligned with the vision for its future.”

Argo Group plans to commence the sale of the individual commercial spaces in mid-2023.