Australia’s first over 55s vertical retirement community built on a racecourse is ready to progress to the next stage of development with the addition of 53 luxury apartments designed by architects Cottee Parker.

To be developed over four stages under an agreement with Brisbane Racing Club, the $270-million Bernborough Ascot will – on completion – feature around 300 oversized independent living apartments and penthouse style homes along with spectacular city views and private resort-style amenities.

Scheduled to commence construction in early 2023, the second stage of the luxury retirement precinct will feature one, two and three-bedroom apartments within a seven-storey tower known as Poinciana House, with future residents offered views, open plan living, large balconies for entertaining, high-quality finishes including state-of-the-art kitchens, stainless steel appliances and ample storage.

Residents already enjoy a range of exclusive five-star facilities including a Masters Club and Lounge, kitchen and dining, bar, private cinema, library, and concierge service. The second stage will add a raft of new lifestyle amenities including an outdoor bowling green, health and wellness studio with a pool, yoga space, gymnasium and consulting rooms, a private rooftop terrace, restaurant, and outdoor dining areas.

Located seven kilometres from the Brisbane CBD, Bernborough Ascot, which looks over Doomben Racecourse, is a short walk from the new Racecourse Village - home to a range of everyday services such as shopping, dining, and health.

“Retirees looking for a luxurious retirement living experience will be drawn to Bernborough Ascot’s urban location,” says Lendlease Retirement Living managing director Nathan Cockerill.

“We’re creating a connected community where residents have the utmost choice and opportunity to pursue an active lifestyle, being close to all essential health and community services, shopping, and sporting facilities.

“Residents can do as much, or as little, as they wish to participate in. Wellbeing is critical in our design, so there will be an abundance of lifestyle amenities as part of the second stage.”

Describing the second stage of Bernborough Ascot as an exciting step in the club’s $1.5 billion Masterplan, Brisbane Racing Club chairman Neville Bell said, “The abundance of amenities in this next stage creates an environment that welcomes and invites residents to be active in a community setting. We’re thrilled to partner with Lendlease to create a fantastic trackside retirement option, the first of its kind in Australia.”