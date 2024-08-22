Logo
Construction begins on Coronation Property’s $420M Build-to-Rent project in inner west Sydney
A sod turning ceremony officially kicked off construction on Coronation Property’s $420-million masterplanned Build-to-Rent (BTR) community in St Peters in inner west Sydney.
Coronation-s-$420M-BTR-project-in-St-Peters-Sydney-1732001225.png

Precinct 75's sod turning ceremony

The event was attended by Katie Stevenson, NSW director at The Property Council of Australia; representatives from the Inner West Council; Coronation Property’s executive team; and project partners and consultants, with a Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony organised by the Metropolitan Local Aboriginal Land Council.

Precinct 75, located on the former industrial site at 67 & 73-83 Mary Street, will be reimagined into a new lifestyle destination for the suburb, featuring more than 200 premium BTR homes. Designed by Cox Architecture, the development will integrate with the creative vibrancy of Sydney’s inner west to deliver more accessible homes with liveability in mind.

Located just 2km from the dynamic neighbourhoods of Newtown and Alexandria, Precinct 75 offers unparalleled connectivity into Sydney’s CBD, just 15 minutes away. Proximity to major universities, hospitals, extensive transport networks, including Sydney Airport, and diverse lifestyle precincts, positions this development at the heart of Sydney's urban evolution.

Future residents of Precinct 75 can expect a broad range of world-class amenities such as a resort-style pool and gymnasium, and shared green spaces including a fully fenced dog park. The site will also feature 15,000sqm of artisanal retail and commercial space, honouring the historical significance of the site as a ‘makers precinct’ and embracing its industrial past.

“Precinct 75 is poised to play a key role in helping alleviate Sydney’s housing shortage by providing high-quality rental homes for close to 1,000 people in a coveted and well-connected area,” Coronation Property owner Joe Nahas said.

“Precinct 75’s proximity to essential amenities and major transport networks makes it an ideal location for our latest BTR offering.

“Our vision for the site extends beyond just delivering buildings; we aim to create vibrant, accessible communities for all Australians through our Build-to-Rent projects. This project will benefit essential workers in nearby hospitals and schools, offering them quality living spaces within easy reach of their workplaces and close to the heart of Sydney,” Nahas added.

Precinct 75, which is scheduled for completion by 2027, will be operated by Coronation’s standalone BTR company, Nation.

