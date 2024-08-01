Mason & Main Stage One, part of a vibrant mixed-use precinct in the heart of Merrylands, has won the prestigious UDIA NSW & Urban Property Award for Excellence in Mixed Use Development.

Designed by Woods Bagot for leading Australian developer and builder, Coronation Property, Mason & Main Stage One comprises 434 build-to-rent apartments across three beautifully appointed buildings. Along with resort-style amenities and a vibrant ‘Eat Street’, the development delivers a new landmark destination only 5 minutes from Parramatta's CBD.

Woods Bagot’s design is informed by the nearby brickworks and aqueduct, applying a contemporary lens to the area’s rich heritage. This has resulted in a premium new residential and lifestyle offering, not previously seen in the neighbourhood.

“As Coronation Property rapidly grows, we’ve always been driven by our ability to recognise the possibilities in every opportunity, and to remain true to our mission – that we’re here to create design-conscious, high-quality, and transformative places that better the future. Being recognised for awards across Design, Development, Urban Transformation and Brand is a testament to our team and our collaborator’s dedication to bringing our vision to life,” Coronation Property owner Joe Nahas said.

“Mason & Main Stage One is also the first of Coronation’s build-to-rent projects to be delivered in NSW and showcases our commitment to designing and building beautiful new communities in prime locations close to schools, shops, parks, and transport. We want to make sure that we give everyone a quality, accessible living experience in our developments,” Nahas added.

Coronation’s collaboration with the Cumberland City Council, the State Government of NSW, and the broader community resulted in a development that has transformed the area into a dynamic and exciting lifestyle destination.

Mason & Main Stage One was also recognised as a finalist in the Excellence in Apartments (High Rise) category alongside Coronation’s luxury development Ashbury Terraces in the Excellence in Marketing category.

The annual UDIA NSW Awards for Excellence celebrates the best projects and leaders in the urban development industry.

Image: Supplied.