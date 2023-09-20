Logo
Construction begins on $600m UNSW health hub
Construction begins on $600m UNSW health hub

This week, major construction on the $600M UNSW Health Translation Hub began with an official sod turning ceremony in Sydney. Architectus CEO Ray Brown, Principals Matthew Todd,and Colin Odbert, Associate Principal Eric Lee, Senior Associate Jackson Cranfield and Associate Ehsan Khoshsima joined the NSW Premier, Chris Minns, the Member for Coogee, Dr. Marjorie O’Neill MP, UNSW, and our Plenary Health consortium partners on-site to mark this exciting milestone.
Construction-begins-on-$600m-UNSW-Health-hub-1732010126.png



Set to be completed in 2025, the Health Translation Hub is a collaboration between the NSW Government and UNSW Sydney.

Architectus Principal Matthew Todd says: “Our state-of-the-art design for the Health Translation Hub realises a vision for the precinct 60 years in the making, the building will bring together educational and medical researchers, clinicians, educators, industry partners, and public health officials to drive excellence and support the rapid translation of innovative research and education into improved patient care.”

Located adjacent to the new Prince of Wales Hospital Acute Services Building, the facility will have direct connections to UNSW’s Kensington campus, the Sydney Children’s Hospital Stage 1, and the Minderoo Children’s Comprehensive Cancer Centre, enabling seamless integration with UNSW and the four hospitals at Randwick, placing the precinct at the forefront of international health research and education.

About 2,500 square meters of north-facing open public space will help create an engaging and welcoming environment for staff, students, patients, industry partners, and the public.

Caption: Left to right: Ehsan Khoshsima, Eric Lee, Ray Brown, Matthew Todd, Jackson Canfield and Colin Odbert.

Image: Architectus

