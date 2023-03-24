Construction begins at the Balfour Place development in Lindfield

A ground-breaking ceremony officially kicked off construction at the $180-million Balfour Place, Lindfield’s latest luxury destination comprising 59 residential apartments situated atop a 4,500sqm urban oasis of retail and hospitality spaces, including a brand new Coles supermarket. The start of construction follows the completion of demolition works at the project site.

Developed by Third.i with joint venture partner Phoenix Property Investors, Balfour Place was launched in April 2022 and the apartments sold out in a matter of weeks, with first home buyers and young families among those set to call Balfour Place home. Australian builder Conquest has been appointed as the project builder, adding to their impressive project portfolio including the Crowne Plaza Sydney Burwood, The Greens Strathfield, La Luna Burwood and Soho Burwood.

“Balfour Place has struck a chord with the Lindfield community and the ground-breaking ceremony signals the start of bringing forth a true legacy project for the area. Now demolition works are complete, our building team is prepped and ready to bring Balfour Place to life, providing more homes that meet the needs of the market to the community,” said Third.i co-founder Luke Berry.

Balfour Place’s luxury offering will comprise one, two, three and four-bedroom residential apartments with private courtyards and a shared rooftop garden space to be built on top of the brand new large format Coles supermarket, which will be twice the size of the existing store and will include a Liqourland and heritage commercial space fronting the Pacific Highway. Over 230 car parking spaces will also be available spanning across two levels.

Construction is expected to be completed by January 2025.