Calls grow louder for an architect & engineers skills rethink ahead of Jobs and Skills Summit
Australia needs to think smarter about skills at the upcoming Jobs and Skills Summit to address the current crisis, according to Consult Australia, which represents an industry that directly employs over 285,000 people in architectural, engineering and technical services and many more in advisory and business support.
01 Sep 2022 2m read View Author

The acute shortage of around 52,100 engineers, scientists and architects required to deliver Australia’s burgeoning pipeline of public infrastructure projects is threatening economic growth and must be urgently addressed.

The skills needed is higher when you add other sectors, such as private sector building projects.

Consult Australia CEO Kristy Eulenstein says that “We can’t keep doing the same thing and expecting different results. We need to start thinking smarter about skills to address the current shortage, which has been years in the making.'

"That means strengthening STEM education, increasing skilled immigration and prioritising over-due procurement reform.”

Consult Australia’s contribution to the Roundtable supported role-modelling a collaborative education strategy that prioritises STEM, with focus on the participation of women. Bridging the gap of skills shortages would also mean employing tertiary educated engineers as well as paraprofessionals.

“The government’s Jobs and Skills Summit is a step in the right direction. We must use it to unshackle our industry from the capacity constraints caused by a lack of engineers, designers, and related professionals,” says Eulenstein.

For its part, Consult Australia says it will continue its solutions focus, making “recommendations to help remove current roadblocks experienced in the engineering, design and advisory sector as it continues to engage government, educators, and industry in a collaborative approach”.

Image: https://www.bls.gov/careeroutlook/2018/article/careers-in-construction.htm

