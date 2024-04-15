Logo
Plans submitted for Bureau Proberts-designed $1.5B triple tower build-to-rent Brisbane development
Brisbane-based Panettiere Developments is proposing to develop a 7,440-square-metre property in the inner city suburb of Newstead into a three-tower mixed-use development featuring 1001 build-to-rent apartments.
Bureau-Proberts-designed-Newstead-Collective-1732001504.png

Brisbane-based Panettiere Developments is proposing to develop a 7,440sqm property in the inner city suburb of Newstead into a three-tower mixed-use development featuring 1001 build-to-rent apartments. The developer filed a development application for the project known as Newstead Collective in March 2024.

Located at 75 Longland Street in Newstead, the proposed $1.5 billion development designed by Bureau Proberts will comprise of three towers of varying heights ranging from 25 storeys to 33 storeys, with a central piazza at the ground level, and a sprawling retail, dining and entertainment precinct called ‘Little Italy’ accessible from Longland, Stratton and Kyabra streets. The 19 tenancies will feature a varied mix of cafes, restaurants, bars, beauty, health and wellbeing offerings with a strong Italian influence.

To be built in three phases, Newstead Collective will offer build-to-rent apartments in studio, one, two and three-bedroom layouts. All three towers incorporate shared co-working spaces and gym facilities for communal use as well as car parking in the basement..

Communal amenities include games/kids room, playground, bowls/putting green, media rooms, communal kitchen with BBQ, rooftop pool deck, steam and sauna rooms, massage rooms, private function rooms, lounges, private dining rooms with a viewing deck and more, with the total space dedicated for communal use exceeding 6000sqm.

With construction costs estimated at $780 million, Panettiere Developments is scouting for a partner to take the project forward, for which an international expression of interest campaign has been launched by Colliers.

