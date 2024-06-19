Boutique Australian developer Molti has submitted its plans for a series of five full-floor luxury residences at its prime Kangaroo Point riverfront site to the Brisbane City Council.

Located at 4 MacDonald Street on a 797-square-metre site, the five-level residential building designed by Bureau Proberts takes inspiration from the iconic Story Bridge and Kangaroo Point's subtropical riverside location, with the sweeping curves of the building positioning primary living spaces towards stunning views of the river, parklands, bridge and city.

Bureau Proberts’ design includes cantilevered balconies, held by a series of robust sculptural concrete pillars on the north and south that anchor the building. Elevated horizontal gardens run the length of the balconies, providing a soft and organic interface and connection to the James Warner Park below.

Open plan living spaces are connected through breezeways providing natural light and ventilation, while master bedrooms are located on the northern side of the building, maximising city frontage.

The plans also propose a penthouse rooftop with a spectacular infinity pool set amid verdant landscaping, ground floor wellness amenity for residences, and parking for both residents and their guests.

Molti co-founder Ben Teague says the architectural vision aimed to contribute to the continued evolution of Kangaroo Point as one of Brisbane's most prestigious enclaves.

"We've sought to curate a series of single level residences where their unique and stunning outlook is maximised through beautiful and functional design," Teague says. “This design aims to exist in harmony within the current and future context of Kangaroo Point, while taking cues from the nearby Story Bridge, to be a building that will forever feel relevant within its location.”

Commenting on the building’s design inspiration, Bureau Proberts partner Andrew Bell says, "The concept represents a deep respect for the surrounding natural and historic landscape. The formed precast elements take on a sculptural quality for the building, along with the metal sweeping planter boxes, paying homage to the unique form, materiality and detailing of Brisbane's iconic Story Bridge.”

"Informed by its river edge city aspect, subtropical climate, and the bridge's spans, the project offers a subtle balance between the natural beauty of the water's edge and the historic significance of Australia's largest cantilever bridge," Bell notes.