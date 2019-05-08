Logo
The truck-mounted Hadrian X is an autonomous robotic bricklaying system that uses lasers to precisely position masonry bricks and build structural walls for homes.
Will robotic bricklaying become the norm?

Australian brick manufacturer Brickworks has partnered with Perth-based robotics group Fastbrick Robotics (FBR) to supply masonry bricks for use on FBR’s bricklaying Hadrian X machine.
Bricklaying-goes-robotic-1732011914.png

The robotic bricklaying machine hit the headlines last December after the successful completion of a three-bedroom house in less than three days.

The new venture will see the two partners collaborate on designing, manufacturing and testing the masonry blocks that will be used by Hadrian X to build walls for residential projects.

With a number of robotic bricklaying machines now on the Australian market, time will tell whether this automation will become the norm in the buikding and construction sector.

