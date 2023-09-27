White Bay Power Station has been revealed today as the first location for the 24th Biennale of Sydney, marking the first time the revitalised site will open its doors to the public in over 100 years.

Chief Executive Officer of Biennale of Sydney Barbara Moore says: “We are thrilled to be hosting the first major event at White Bay Power Station. Admission is free. We are presenting some of the best contemporary art from around the world and across Australia, with a robust program of music and food too, and we can't wait for you to experience it.

For 50 years, the Biennale of Sydney has brought people together to think about and talk about the world we live in, infusing art into the very fabric of Sydney and rejuvenated public spaces across the city. In March, we swing the doors to White Bay Power Station wide open, and we can't wait for you to be part of it.”

White Bay Power Station 1931 (Sydney Archives)

Minister for the Arts John Graham notes that “The Biennale of Sydney at White Bay Power Station will be a major event on the international stage and will draw people from all over the world to view the work of some of the best local, national and international artists in a magnificent new space, with free admission for all.

“The event will harness Bays West’s rich First Nations, multicultural and industrial histories into the iconic location, serving as a world-class destination for people visiting Sydney.”

White Bay Power Station steam turbines, NSW State Archives

Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully said: “White Bay Power Station was powering Sydney’s trams and dominating the harbour skyline before the Harbour Bridge and then Opera House captured our attention.

“While planning is underway for its long-term future, we are taking this opportunity to let the community immerse themselves in the site, through a program of events and activations, starting with the Biennale of Sydney.”

Main Image: White Bay Power Station Turbin Hall, 2021, NSW Gov't

Key Dates

31 October - Program highlights and full locations announcement

5 March 2024 – Media Preview

6-8 March 2024 – Vernissage (Professional Preview)

9 March – 10 June 2024 – Biennale of Sydney open to the public

For further information on the Biennale of Sydney, please visit www.biennaleofsydney.art

Images: PlanningNSW