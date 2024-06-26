Winners of the Asia Pacific International Property & Hotel Awards 2024-25 were announced at a special event held in Bangkok recently to honour outstanding achievements across the property industry.

This year’s edition also unveiled the Asia Pacific Hotel Awards category to recognise excellence in the hospitality sector.

Over 400 winners from across the Asia Pacific including 28 from Australia took home top honours, with the gala event also presenting the American Standard Innovation Award, the GROHE Sustainability Award and the new GROHE Luxury Award.

The Pan Pacific Orchard hotel, Singapore by UOL Group was awarded the inaugural GROHE Luxury Award. This award celebrates 'New Luxury', a blend of exceptional design and luxurious interiors with values of responsibility, conscious consumption, and sustainability.

BSD City by Sinar Mas Land was announced as the GROHE Sustainability Award winner. BSD City is a city of the future that is located in Jakarta, built around three main aspects of sustainability – Social, Economy, and Environment.

The American Standard Innovation Award was presented to the Future Car Park project, Hangzhou designed by Daniel Statham Studio. The project aims to create harmony between the ‘Automobile and the City’ and features a high-tech automated car parking system, a rooftop park area and events space.

Audrey Yeo, leader, LIXIL Water Technology, Asia Pacific said, “Our partnership with the International Property Awards (IPA) has put the global spotlight on outstanding projects from across the region and lifted the profile of deserving architects, designers and developers. We have experienced terrific interest and growth in the Asia Pacific Property awards, and we expect the new Hotel award category and new GROHE Luxury Award to generate even more international interest and attention.”

“The region continues to be an economic and trendsetting powerhouse. Solid economic fundamentals and growing urbanisation across the region will continue to benefit the property industry. In turn, increasing consumer aspirations for better homes and spending power will increase demand for thoughtfully designed, inclusive properties that prioritise health and wellbeing, and sustainability. Our American Standard and GROHE brands are proud to partner with the IPA and many IPA winners to make better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere.” added Yeo.

Image: 85 Spring St in Melbourne by Pelligra Group won Best Commercial Renovation / Redevelopment Australia