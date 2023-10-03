Leading property developer Holder East has partnered with Hyatt Hotels Corporation to open the first Hyatt House hotel in Australia.

Hyatt House South Melbourne has been planned as a 97-room hotel, situated within Holder East’s Oasis Residences, a luxurious and elegant urban sanctuary designed by the renowned Hayball Architects. While Oasis Residences is scheduled for completion by August 2024, the hotel is expected to open in 2025.

Catering to a broad range of guests from well-travelled professionals to active families and modern, self-sufficient travellers, the Hyatt House brand delivers a ‘home away from home’ experience through contemporary design, intentional spaces, purposeful service, and a community atmosphere.

With close proximity to the Royal Botanical Gardens, the Australian Grand Prix race track in Albert Park, ANZAC station, the Melbourne Art Precinct and Southbank, as well as the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, guests of Hyatt House South Melbourne will be able to experience the best that Melbourne has to offer.

“We are proud to work with Holder East to debut the Hyatt House brand in Australia,” Asia Pacific Hyatt Group president David Udell said. “The brand brings all the comforts of home to guests who don’t just want to stay somewhere, but to live somewhere, even if only for two nights. That means more space for living and working, delivered with flexibility, comfort and thoughtful touches.”

Guests at the Hyatt House South Melbourne will have a choice of rooms from dens and studios to one-bedroom suites featuring residential-inspired design and facilities including refrigerator, stovetop and kitchen islands, with real living rooms and plush beds, offering spacious and well-equipped living accommodation with all the comforts of home.

The hotel’s all-day lounge will be a central gathering spot where Oasis residents and guests can enjoy a freshly made breakfast, or sip on a cocktail and unwind in the evening. A well-equipped gym and numerous communal spaces for working, socialising or relaxing are some of the other attractions.

“Hyatt House South Melbourne will be a vibrant addition to the South Melbourne precinct. The brand’s focus on offering a home away from home experience will make guests feel genuinely at home with an elevated, spacious and stylish experience,” said Holder East chief operation officer CJ Wu.