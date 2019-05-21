Indesign Media, Australia’s largest architecture and design media network, has announced a name change and rebranding of its quarterly commercial magazine Infolink | Building Product News to Architecture & Design magazine.

According to editor of Architecture & Design Branko Miletic, the name Architecture & Design is already familiar to its readers since the online division integrated the name change across its website architectureanddesign.com.au and its daily e-newsletters, more than a decade ago.

This latest transition, says Miletic, came after a shift in editorial direction to extend content beyond the core focus of products, to include projects and people.

“The decision to publish content beyond just products and projects was somewhat organic since we’d recently launched our Talking Architecture & Design Podcast series, in which we interview key figures, discussing projects, trends and challenges all across the A&D space.”

“The legacy brand name Infolink | Building Product News has, over time become less relevant to our readers and also inconsistent with the content we believe our readers want to consume,” says Miletic.

As Australia’s longest running and largest circulating ABC trade magazine, the over-23,000 Architecture & Design magazine subscribers will receive the new-look magazine as of this week.

In addition to the name change and a more coffee table-style look and feel, readers can expect other more robust content changes including:

A sharp re-focus on people, projects and products

Bespoke editorial concepts to encourage thought leadership and industry discussion

A regular Sustainability Awards feature to promote Australia’s longest running and most prestigious sustainability design program

A platform for architecture students to be able to show off their section drawing skills

A striking redesign from cover to cover

“I think our readers will really warm to the new look and feel of this magazine,” says Miletic.