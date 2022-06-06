Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
naboo
shareShare

Analysing the architecture of Star Wars

Given the recent premiere of Disney’s Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries on Disney Plus, it seems fitting that we take a look at the architectural language of the Star Wars franchise as a whole. With a number of planets and cities viewed throughout the series, there’s a nod to many architectural styles. Let’s take a look.
Jarrod Reedie
Jarrod Reedie

06 Jun 2022 2m read View Author

Analysing-the-architecture-of-Star-Wars-1732008895.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

Given the recent premiere of Disney’s Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries on Disney Plus, it seems fitting that we take a look at the architectural language of the Star Wars franchise as a whole. With a number of planets and cities viewed throughout the series, there’s a nod to many architectural styles. Let’s take a look.

We see a number of futuristic and classic stylings throughout Star Wars. Given the lack of resources or capital on some planets, it becomes clear in the built environment that there is a class divide. Tatooine, where the Obi-Wan series is set, features minimalist clay-like forms that mirror its natural environment.

tatooine

Compared to Coruscant, the Imperial Centre of the galaxy which features dense urban build up, it's obvious George Lucas wanted to make the juxtaposition between rich and poor a very straightforward one.

Naboo (pictured top) is the planet with easily the most depth. Featuring an underwater city consisting of futuristic pods and a palace akin to the Plaza de España, the curved built forms and monolithic pylons make for a civilisation not too dissimilar to the likes of ancient Greece.

coruscant

Brutalism seems to be the styling of choice for the antagonists of the movies. In Tatooine, Jabba the Hutt’s ‘palace’ is unforgiving in its design language, with stone, steel and linear architecture establishing the crime boss’ role in the movie. Perhaps the most obvious example of brutalism depicting evil is the Death Star, with its symmetrical grid-like trenches and muted colour scheme.

death star

The broad range of architectural aesthetics on show within the Star Wars films, TV shows and comic books is a strength of the much-loved series. Each built to reflect its economic strength, the planets benefit from the fact that filming has to take place away from the green screen, with the producers wisely shooting in eclectic locations that showcase the individuality of each planet.

Images: Wookiepedia, Wikipedia Commons

  • Popular Articles
  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

  • Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?
    Sustainability

    Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap