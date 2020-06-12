Logo
Alkimos Beach becomes Australia's first green coastal community

Perth’s Alkimos Beach, Australia’s first 6 Star Green Star-Community has now also become the first in Australia to recertify under the Green Building Council of Australia 6 Star Green Star rating for a community.
Branko Miletic

12 Jun 2020

Alkimos-Beach-becomes-Australia-s-first-green-1732010952.png

Projects must recertify every three to five years until fully built out and Alkimos Beach was for the second time assessed against best practice benchmarks for governance and innovation, design excellence, environmental sustainability, economic prosperity and liveability.

Alkimos Beach exceeded its original certification score, receiving additional points for delivery of innovation projects and sustainability measures.

Alkimos Beach development partners Lendlease and DevelopmentWA have a strong vision, focused on delivering a thoughtfully planned, innovative and sustainable coastal community of global significance that’s moving towards carbon-neutral living.

Lendlease GM for Development in Western Australia, Anthony Rowbottam says that GBCA assessors looked at innovation Alkimos Beach has demonstrated since 2015.

“The recertification acknowledges the delivery of Sprout Community Hub and its contribution to the broader market transformation towards sustainable development internationally, as well as significant results achieved through our Builders Recycling Program,” he says.

The state government’s land development agency, DevelopmentWA CEO Frank Marra says that he was delighted that yet again, Alkimos Beach had been acknowledged as world leading.

“Alkimos Beach is part of the biggest and most significant coastal development north of Perth in 50 years and recertification under the Green Building Council of Australia’s internationally respected sustainability rating system recognises our determination to deliver long term economic, social and environmental sustainability in the communities we develop,” says Marra.

Image: Supplied

