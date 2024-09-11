AJC Architects will lead the adaptive reuse development of the Harry Seidler-designed heritage office building in North Sydney into the new Reddam House campus.

Set within the historic Simsmetal House, Reddam House North Shore will seamlessly blend contemporary pedagogical innovation with sustainable design principles, preserving Seidler's architectural legacy.

Working in collaboration with Inspired Education, and Australian-owned property developer and digital-first contractor Built, AJC will manage the upgrade of this iconic building into a state-of-the-art K-12 campus, with the transformation to preserve the building’s architectural heritage while meeting modern educational needs.

The new campus will boast cutting-edge facilities, including a performance space, theatre, sports hall, modern classrooms, high-tech science and design tech labs, music rooms, multiple libraries, a gym, outdoor terraces with play areas, and a stunning rooftop terrace offering views of Sydney Harbour. The carpark will be turned into a school drop-off area and an auditorium.

Underlining the project’s commitment to sustainability and heritage preservation, the repurposing of Simsmetal House will not only reduce the environmental impact of building anew but also retain the building’s unique architectural character.

“This project is about being respectful of the existing building, the client’s drivers and putting them altogether to create a school that really functions. Every little piece of the building is working. A core project principle is that when an element goes in, it’s doing multiple things,” says AJC director Dua Green.

The interior spaces are designed to maximise natural light, enhance connectivity between classrooms and breakout spaces, and respect the heritage of the original building. Existing floor slab soffits will be exposed where possible to create a sense of additional height, ensuring a modern yet respectful homage to the building's history.

The new school and landscape will include several sustainability initiatives, such as passive design principles including orientation, shading, insulation, natural ventilation, and daylight considerations for both internal spaces and external learning areas; durable, low-maintenance, and low embodied energy material selection; lighting automation with daylight sensors, period bell switching, and motion sensors to reduce power usage; and native planting to enhance the surrounding natural ecology.

Set to open for the 2025 school year, Reddam House North Shore will redefine educational spaces, creating an environment where architectural heritage and modern learning converge for a sustainable future.

Image: Supplied