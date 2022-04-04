The University of Adelaide’s revamped Hone & Stirling teaching space, designed by ARM Architecture, provides students and tutors with a state-of-the-art facility following nearly two years of online learning.

Opening last month, the refreshed space now offers interactive and inclusive hybrid learning spaces, following the thoughtful repurposing of two lecture theatres. The space is resilient, informed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

WIth a number of lectures moving to an online capacity, the new space looks to support blended learning modes. Previously tiered, the two lecture theatres have been transformed into a flat floor with a flexible nucleus teaching space at its core, placing teachers at the heart of the lesson and room.

A three-dimensional boolean projection envelops the space, which highlights and separates each zone. The anamorphic projection device additionally allows for changing materials for wall finishes, carpet, ceilings and furnishings. The circular space gives students the ability to engage in lessons from a 360 degree perspective, allowing for greater activity and improved learning and teaching experience.

“We wanted the architectural design to be an example for how we can reimagine contemporary teaching spaces in the future of blended learning where lectures are largely going digital,” says ARM Principal Philippe Naudin.

“Despite the large shift to online learning, this tutorial space needed to be designed to effectively drive participation and collaboration when students are on campus earn in-person as well as cater for those tuning in virtually.”

The new 120-capacity teaching space features a central lectern that is surrounded by an interactive whiteboard which gives staff the ability to move flexibly and adapt to the amount of students in the space at one time. Ten tables sit around the lectern, each paired with an allocated whiteboard zone and camera.

“The Hone & Stirling teaching space plays a significant role in the University’s commitment to providing quality face-to-face and online learning teaching experiences for our students and staff. We are excited to be able to offer our students such an innovative and industry leading teaching space that goes beyond tradition and supports the future of education,” says Professor Suzanne Le Mire, Interim Pro Vice-Chancellor, Student Learning.

Strip LED-lit countdown timers mark time for allotted tasks in the hall, with interactive digital display capabilities further supported by video conferencing modes for students learning and participating off-site.

The new Hone & Stirling space is located in the university's Helen Mayo South building.

Image: Supplied