The recent decision by the NSW Government to sell off public-owned land in Camperdown without mandating provisions for social and affordable housing directly contradicts promises made by Premier Chris Minns during his tenure in both opposition and Government, says the Australian Institute of Architects (Institute).

Expressing their deep concern and disappointment over the Government’s action, the Institute recalled how, in December 2022, Premier Minns, who was the opposition leader at the time, pledged that a Labor government would target 30% affordable, social, and inclusive housing on unused public land to address the housing crisis and ensure that surplus government land was used to benefit those most in need.

In Government, Minister Rose Jackson used the announcement of State Significant Development pathways and affordable housing bonuses to further reiterate, “This commitment is in addition to our promise to deliver a minimum of 30% of social and affordable housing on surplus government land.”

The site in question is located on Parramatta Road in Camperdown and is ideal for social and affordable housing, with its proximity to existing essential services and transport infrastructure.

"Ensuring that at least 30% of housing in new developments, particularly those involving the sell-off of public land, is dedicated to social and affordable housing is not just a policy choice but a moral imperative. The NSW Government has an opportunity to set a precedent for inclusive and sustainable urban development. We urge them to act now and adopt inclusionary zoning to address the housing crisis effectively," said Adam Haddow, NSW president, Australian Institute of Architects.

Image & Text: Tone Wheeler