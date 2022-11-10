The Victorian Chapter of the Australian Institute of Architects has outlined its list of priorities ahead of the Victorian Election, calling for a more rigorous system to oversee the design, construction and procurement of major developments.

Victorian Chapter President David Wagner says the future government will be key to construction reform that will safeguard and improve the quality of buildings.

“Victoria needs a more rigorous system to oversee the design and construction of buildings,” he says.

“Critical design decisions impact building safety, longevity, occupants’ health, energy efficiency and carbon footprint, and ongoing maintenance and upgrade costs.

“Design decisions also impact owners and occupants of adjacent buildings and neighbourhoods for many decades. The best way to manage these impacts is to ensure that a high level of training and skill is brought to all phases of the design process.”

The Institute recommends the next Victorian Government strengthen its building regulations to ensure that only architects are involved in the preparation and design for complex and larger buildings. Additionally, the AIA has cited the design and construction declarations and certifications for different types of buildings used in New South Wales to be utilised by the future Victorian Government.

The AIA’s own Code of Novation for novation of design and construction procurement has been floated by the Institute for the future government to adopt and promote. Developed after conducting extensive research and consultation, the code helps ensure design and construction details are not diminished during the building process.

Wagner says there is an opportunity for the next government to improve its own procurement processes for building and consultancy.

“The current system has multiple and vastly differing approaches to procurement between various government departments and agencies. The lack of consistency therefore takes more time and resources for tenderers or consultants to respond and as a consequence costs the community more,” he says.

“A single Victorian Government building and consultancy procurement framework, developed in partnership with industry, would streamline their administration and business practices and deliver efficiency savings back to the government.”

The framework is described by the Institute as a one-stop-shop, which would include the review of contract terms and insurance requirements to make the system fair, effective and efficient for Victorian taxpayers and contractors.

To read the AIA’s Victorian pre-election policy in its entirety, click here.

Image: Fender Katsalidis' Australia 108