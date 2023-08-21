Ten years on from its win at the Solar Decathlon China competition, the University of Wollongong’s Illawarra Flame House remains an inspiration to residential design in the age of decarbonisation.

Described as the reimagining of conventional Housing Commission residences, the net-zero dwelling resolved issues of air changes and efficiency, utilising solar panels and smart systems, as well as being well ventilated despite the home’s simple layout. The home managed to stay between 22 and 25 degrees, as per the competition guidelines.

The house was measured against ten categories, including architecture, market appeal, engineering, communications, solar application, comfort zone, hot water, appliances, home entertainment and energy balance.

“Our inspiration was to look at a standard Housing Commission house and to see how we could transform it into a sustainable, comfortable and energy-efficient 21st-century home,” says the Director of the University’s Sustainable Buildings Research Centre, Tim McCarthy.

That’s why we called it the Illawarra Flame, in honour of the iconic local tree, which changes its mediocre exterior for a stunning transformation with the onset of spring.”

The house was a joint effort, created by UOW and TAFE Illawarra, with 200 students and 40 academics involved. The house won first place in the main competition and multiple awards in various other categories, including a gold medal for architecture despite no architecture students on the team.

Fast forward to 2023, and the Illawarra Flame House sits on UOW’s Sustainability Street, becoming the subject of frequent visitation from sustainability enthusiasts, researchers and industry professionals from all over the globe, becoming a symbol of innovation, resilience and sustainable living. Many UOW alumni have gone on to work in engineering, design and construction after the competition.

McCarthy says that he was delighted to see a number of the dwelling’s innovations make their way into mainstream practice. He also believes the university is ready for another shake at a decathlon.

“As the years roll by, the legacy of both houses continues to thrive, inspiring a sustainable future for generations to come. If we ever get an idea and a budget to enter another Solar Decathlon competition, I think we're ready to win again.”