Cult, MCM and Jardan design 3 rooms for luxury living
Cult, MCM and Jardan design 3 rooms for luxury living

Cult Design, MCM House and Jardan have collaborated with III Rooms Sydney to create luxury, serviced apartments in Potts Point.
Sarah Buckley
Sarah Buckley

25 Feb 2020

3-rooms-Sydney-1732011229.png

Cult Design, MCM House and Jardan have collaborated with III Rooms Sydney to create luxury, serviced apartments in Potts Point.

The concept was conceived by Chrissi James and Tony Benjamin following 3 Rooms Paris, which was self-contained accommodation curated by fashion designer Azzedine Alaia, as well as The Apartment by the Line in New York and Los Angeles.

The aim in combining both concepts into one is to offer a special genre of accommodation for those who appreciate particular styles akin to major cities and their accompanying lifestyles.

From $700 per night and managed by Contemporary Hotels, each apartment is filled with natural light, high ceilings, original artworks, considered furniture and unique architectural characteristics.

Cult Design’s apartment features an edit of the brand’s collections, using local furniture mixed with international pieces, and a minimalist, neutral tone across the board. The floor-to-ceiling windows lend itself to a European-style balcony.

MCM House has more of a cluttered and object driven approach, with timber flooring and cubic archways, the floorplan circles itself, interconnecting functionality – each living space almost acting as a mini-pavilion.

Jardan’s take is homily – with a Kilim-esque patterned rug, and terracotta spattered through the pot plant and rug, the atmosphere overall perpetuates a hush – with minimalism and texture.

“The design house has selected warm, relaxed sustainable pieces crafter to order in Melbourne by hand, providing refuge from Sydney’s hustle and bustle. Spaces are calm, uncluttered and mimic a family home, in reference to Jardan’s family values,” according to III Rooms Sydney.

Located in Potts Point, the apartments are moments away from restaurants, wine bars, boutiques and Sydney CBD.

