Public Realm Lab, which designed Powerhouse Place in Mildura, took home multiple awards at the 2024 Victorian Architecture Awards, with the multi-faceted community precinct also achieving the unique honour of being the most awarded project of the year.

The winners of the 2024 Victorian Architecture Awards held last week showcase outstanding contributions to architectural design across Melbourne and regional Victoria. Recognising excellence in collaboration, sustainability, and innovation, this year's awards highlight the transformative power of architecture in shaping our communities.

The prestigious Victorian Architecture Medal was awarded to Public Realm Lab, recognising its exceptional contribution to the built environment. The Powerhouse Place project won the Regional Prize as well as the overall prizes for Urban Design and Sustainable Architecture, demonstrating a commitment to collaborative design, sustainability, and community.

A total of 15 named awards, 24 architecture awards, and 22 commendations were presented following rigorous assessments by independent juries.

"This year's awards recipients have indelibly shaped our built environment, showcasing the world-class ingenuity and expertise that resides in our state. The impressive range and diversity of winning projects are a testament to the strength of the architectural profession in Victoria, illustrating architecture's broad reach in urban, suburban, and rural contexts,” Victorian state president David Wagner says.

Victorian state manager, Daniel Moore adds, “Winners of this year's Victorian Architecture Awards represent a milestone in the field, showcasing the importance of sustainable design principles in the best projects."

Projects from regional Victoria performed well at this year’s program, with the award-winners exemplifying both sustainable merit and strong connection to Country. These included Berninneit Cultural and Community Centre in Cowes, Phillip Island by Jackson Clements Burrows Architects for Public Architecture, and Wangaratta District Specialist School by Sibling Architecture, which won the EmAGN Project Award and was commended in the Educational Architecture category.

2024 Victorian Architecture Awards – Winners

Category: COLORBOND® Award for Steel Architecture

Sweetwater House; Christopher Botterill and Jackson Clements Burrows Architects – Category winner

The Round; BKK Architects + Kerstin Thompson Architects – Commendation

Category: Commercial Architecture

Sanders Place; NMBW, Openwork & Finding Infinity – The Sir Osborn McCutcheon Award for Commercial Architecture

54 Wellington; Wardle – Award for Commercial Architecture

T3 Collingwood; Jackson Clements Burrows Architects – Award for Commercial Architecture

Galkangu; Lyons – Commendation for Commercial Architecture

Category: Educational Architecture

Mount Alexander College (MAC); Kosloff Architecture – The Henry Bastow Award for Educational Architecture

Clifton Hill Primary School; Jackson Clements Burrows Architects – Award for Educational Architecture

Xavier College Kostka Building; MGS Architects – Award for Educational Architecture

Dandenong High School Design and Technology Hub; Kerstin Thompson Architects – Commendation for Educational Architecture

North Melbourne Primary School (Molesworth Street Campus); ARM Architecture – Commendation for Educational Architecture

St Patrick's College Performing Arts Centre; Wardle – Commendation for Educational Architecture

Wangaratta District Specialist School; Sibling Architecture – Commendation for Educational Architecture

Category: EmAGN Project Award

Wangaratta District Specialist School; Sibling Architecture – EmAGN Project Award

Category: Heritage Architecture

St George's Performing Arts Centre; Kneeler Design Architects – The John George Knight Award for Heritage

Memorial Hall – Christ Church Grammar School; McIldowie Partners – Award for Heritage – Creative Adaptation

Princess Theatre Auditorium Conservation Works; Conservation Studio Australia – Award for Heritage – Conservation

Riverbend Repair; Vaughan Howard Architects – Commendation for Heritage – Creative Adaptation

Category: Interior Architecture

Geelong Arts Centre (Stage 3). ARM Architecture – The Marion Mahony Award for Interior Architecture

Burnt Earth Beach House; Wardle – Award for Interior Architecture

Fairlie Apartment; Kennedy Nolan – Award for Interior Architecture

Koorie Heritage Trust Stage 2; Lyons with Greenaway Architects and Architecture Associates – Award for Interior Architecture

Up There; Kennedy Nolan – Commendation for Interior Architecture

Wilam Ngarrang Retrofit; Kennedy Nolan with Finding Infinity – Commendation for Interior Architecture

Category: Public Architecture

Berninneit Cultural and Community Centre; Jackson Clements Burrows Architects – The William Wardell Award for Public Architecture

Geelong Arts Centre (Stage 3); ARM Architecture – Award for Public Architecture

Munro Development and narrm ngarrgu Library and Family Services; Six Degrees Architects – Award for Public Architecture

Preston Level Crossing Removal Project; Wood Marsh Architecture – Award for Public Architecture

The Boronggook Drysdale Library; Antarctica Architects and Architecture Associates – Award for Public Architecture

The Round; BKK Architects + Kerstin Thompson Architects – Commendation for Public Architecture

Koorie Heritage Trust Stage 2; Lyons with Greenaway Architects and Architecture Associates – Commendation for Public Architecture

Category: Regional Prize

Powerhouse Place; Public Realm Lab – Regional Prize

Category: Residential Architecture – Houses (Alterations and Additions)

Mansard House; Studio Bright – The John and Phyllis Murphy Award for Residential Architecture – Houses (Alterations and Additions)

Bob's Bungalow; Blair Smith Architecture – Award for Residential Architecture – Houses (Alterations and Additions)

Ember; MRTN Architects – Award for Residential Architecture – Houses (Alterations and Additions)

Smith House; Fowler and Ward – Award for Residential Architecture – Houses (Alterations and Additions)

Brunswick Galley House; Topology Studio – Commendation for Residential Architecture – Houses (Alterations and Additions)

Category: Residential Architecture – Houses (New)

Naples Street House; Edition Office – The Harold Desbrowe Annear Award for Residential Architecture – Houses (New)

Burnt Earth Beach House; Wardle – Award for Residential Architecture

Courtyard House; Clare Cousins Architects – Award for Residential Architecture – Houses (New)

Six Ways House; Kennedy Nolan – Award for Residential Architecture – Houses (New)

Sweetwater House; Christopher Botterill and Jackson Clements Burrows Architects – Commendation for Residential Architecture – Houses (New)

Adelaide Street House; Robert Simeoni Architects – Commendation for Residential Architecture – Houses (New)

Category: Residential Architecture – Multiple Housing

Ferrars & York; Six Degrees Architects – The Best Overend Award for Residential Architecture – Multiple Housing

Markham Avenue; Architectus – Award Residential Architecture – Multiple Housing

Melbourne Indigenous Transition School Boarding House; McIldowie Partners – Award Residential Architecture – Multiple Housing

The Nursery on Brunswick; Clare Cousins Architects – Commendation for Residential Architecture – Multiple Housing

Inkerman + Nelson; MA+Co – Commendation for Residential Architecture – Multiple Housing

Category: Small Project Architecture

Thornbury Canopy; Gab Olah – The Kevin Borland Award for Small Project Architecture

Macarthur Street Amenities Pavilion; Searle x Waldron Architecture – Award for Small Project Architecture

Melbourne Now: Community Hall; BoardGrove Architects – Commendation for Small Project Architecture

(This Is Air); Nic Brunsdon – Commendation for Small Project Architecture

Category: Sustainable Architecture

Powerhouse Place; Public Realm Lab – The Allan and Beth Coldicutt Award for Sustainable Architecture

Northcote House; LLDS – Award for Sustainable Architecture

Preston South Primary School; Kerstin Thompson Architects – Commendation for Sustainable Architecture

Wilam Ngarrang Retrofit; Kennedy Nolan with Finding Infinity – Commendation for Sustainable Architecture

Category: Urban Design

Powerhouse Place; Public Realm Lab – The Joseph Reed Award for Urban Design

Preston Level Crossing Removal Project; Wood Marsh Architecture and Tract – Award for Urban Design

Munro Site – Queen Victoria Market Precinct; Bates Smart and Six Degrees – Commendation for Urban Design

Tarakan Street Social and Affordable Housing; NH Architecture, Bird de la Coeur Architects and Openwork with Tract – Commendation for Urban Design

Category: Enduring Architecture

Knox Schlapp Public Housing; Peter Elliott Architecture + Urban Design – Maggie Edmond Enduring Architecture Award

Dimity Reed Melbourne Prize – Koorie Heritage Trust Stage 2; Lyons with Greenaway Architects and Architecture Associates

Bates Smart Award for Architecture in Media

John Andrews: Architect of Uncommon Sense – Paul Walker

Bates Smart Award for Architecture in Media

Papulu-ku Nyinjjiki (seeing houses) – Simon Robinson

Bates Smart Award for Architecture in Media

Peter + Dione McIntyre 1950-1962 – Counterbalancing Forces

Victorian Emerging Architect Prize Winner

Bradley Kerr, Director of Winsor Kerr