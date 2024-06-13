Powerhouse Place leads victory parade at 2024 Victorian Architecture AwardsPublic Realm Lab, which designed Powerhouse Place in Mildura, took home multiple awards at the 2024 Victorian Architecture Awards, with the multi-faceted community precinct also achieving the unique honour of being the most awarded project of the year.
The winners of the 2024 Victorian Architecture Awards held last week showcase outstanding contributions to architectural design across Melbourne and regional Victoria. Recognising excellence in collaboration, sustainability, and innovation, this year's awards highlight the transformative power of architecture in shaping our communities.
The prestigious Victorian Architecture Medal was awarded to Public Realm Lab, recognising its exceptional contribution to the built environment. The Powerhouse Place project won the Regional Prize as well as the overall prizes for Urban Design and Sustainable Architecture, demonstrating a commitment to collaborative design, sustainability, and community.
A total of 15 named awards, 24 architecture awards, and 22 commendations were presented following rigorous assessments by independent juries.
"This year's awards recipients have indelibly shaped our built environment, showcasing the world-class ingenuity and expertise that resides in our state. The impressive range and diversity of winning projects are a testament to the strength of the architectural profession in Victoria, illustrating architecture's broad reach in urban, suburban, and rural contexts,” Victorian state president David Wagner says.
Victorian state manager, Daniel Moore adds, “Winners of this year's Victorian Architecture Awards represent a milestone in the field, showcasing the importance of sustainable design principles in the best projects."
Projects from regional Victoria performed well at this year’s program, with the award-winners exemplifying both sustainable merit and strong connection to Country. These included Berninneit Cultural and Community Centre in Cowes, Phillip Island by Jackson Clements Burrows Architects for Public Architecture, and Wangaratta District Specialist School by Sibling Architecture, which won the EmAGN Project Award and was commended in the Educational Architecture category.
2024 Victorian Architecture Awards – Winners
Category: COLORBOND® Award for Steel Architecture
Sweetwater House; Christopher Botterill and Jackson Clements Burrows Architects – Category winner
The Round; BKK Architects + Kerstin Thompson Architects – Commendation
Category: Commercial Architecture
Sanders Place; NMBW, Openwork & Finding Infinity – The Sir Osborn McCutcheon Award for Commercial Architecture
54 Wellington; Wardle – Award for Commercial Architecture
T3 Collingwood; Jackson Clements Burrows Architects – Award for Commercial Architecture
Galkangu; Lyons – Commendation for Commercial Architecture
Category: Educational Architecture
Mount Alexander College (MAC); Kosloff Architecture – The Henry Bastow Award for Educational Architecture
Clifton Hill Primary School; Jackson Clements Burrows Architects – Award for Educational Architecture
Xavier College Kostka Building; MGS Architects – Award for Educational Architecture
Dandenong High School Design and Technology Hub; Kerstin Thompson Architects – Commendation for Educational Architecture
North Melbourne Primary School (Molesworth Street Campus); ARM Architecture – Commendation for Educational Architecture
St Patrick's College Performing Arts Centre; Wardle – Commendation for Educational Architecture
Wangaratta District Specialist School; Sibling Architecture – Commendation for Educational Architecture
Category: EmAGN Project Award
Wangaratta District Specialist School; Sibling Architecture – EmAGN Project Award
Category: Heritage Architecture
St George's Performing Arts Centre; Kneeler Design Architects – The John George Knight Award for Heritage
Memorial Hall – Christ Church Grammar School; McIldowie Partners – Award for Heritage – Creative Adaptation
Princess Theatre Auditorium Conservation Works; Conservation Studio Australia – Award for Heritage – Conservation
Riverbend Repair; Vaughan Howard Architects – Commendation for Heritage – Creative Adaptation
Category: Interior Architecture
Geelong Arts Centre (Stage 3). ARM Architecture – The Marion Mahony Award for Interior Architecture
Burnt Earth Beach House; Wardle – Award for Interior Architecture
Fairlie Apartment; Kennedy Nolan – Award for Interior Architecture
Koorie Heritage Trust Stage 2; Lyons with Greenaway Architects and Architecture Associates – Award for Interior Architecture
Up There; Kennedy Nolan – Commendation for Interior Architecture
Wilam Ngarrang Retrofit; Kennedy Nolan with Finding Infinity – Commendation for Interior Architecture
Category: Public Architecture
Berninneit Cultural and Community Centre; Jackson Clements Burrows Architects – The William Wardell Award for Public Architecture
Geelong Arts Centre (Stage 3); ARM Architecture – Award for Public Architecture
Munro Development and narrm ngarrgu Library and Family Services; Six Degrees Architects – Award for Public Architecture
Preston Level Crossing Removal Project; Wood Marsh Architecture – Award for Public Architecture
The Boronggook Drysdale Library; Antarctica Architects and Architecture Associates – Award for Public Architecture
The Round; BKK Architects + Kerstin Thompson Architects – Commendation for Public Architecture
Koorie Heritage Trust Stage 2; Lyons with Greenaway Architects and Architecture Associates – Commendation for Public Architecture
Category: Regional Prize
Powerhouse Place; Public Realm Lab – Regional Prize
Category: Residential Architecture – Houses (Alterations and Additions)
Mansard House; Studio Bright – The John and Phyllis Murphy Award for Residential Architecture – Houses (Alterations and Additions)
Bob's Bungalow; Blair Smith Architecture – Award for Residential Architecture – Houses (Alterations and Additions)
Ember; MRTN Architects – Award for Residential Architecture – Houses (Alterations and Additions)
Smith House; Fowler and Ward – Award for Residential Architecture – Houses (Alterations and Additions)
Brunswick Galley House; Topology Studio – Commendation for Residential Architecture – Houses (Alterations and Additions)
Category: Residential Architecture – Houses (New)
Naples Street House; Edition Office – The Harold Desbrowe Annear Award for Residential Architecture – Houses (New)
Burnt Earth Beach House; Wardle – Award for Residential Architecture
Courtyard House; Clare Cousins Architects – Award for Residential Architecture – Houses (New)
Six Ways House; Kennedy Nolan – Award for Residential Architecture – Houses (New)
Sweetwater House; Christopher Botterill and Jackson Clements Burrows Architects – Commendation for Residential Architecture – Houses (New)
Adelaide Street House; Robert Simeoni Architects – Commendation for Residential Architecture – Houses (New)
Category: Residential Architecture – Multiple Housing
Ferrars & York; Six Degrees Architects – The Best Overend Award for Residential Architecture – Multiple Housing
Markham Avenue; Architectus – Award Residential Architecture – Multiple Housing
Melbourne Indigenous Transition School Boarding House; McIldowie Partners – Award Residential Architecture – Multiple Housing
The Nursery on Brunswick; Clare Cousins Architects – Commendation for Residential Architecture – Multiple Housing
Inkerman + Nelson; MA+Co – Commendation for Residential Architecture – Multiple Housing
Category: Small Project Architecture
Thornbury Canopy; Gab Olah – The Kevin Borland Award for Small Project Architecture
Macarthur Street Amenities Pavilion; Searle x Waldron Architecture – Award for Small Project Architecture
Melbourne Now: Community Hall; BoardGrove Architects – Commendation for Small Project Architecture
(This Is Air); Nic Brunsdon – Commendation for Small Project Architecture
Category: Sustainable Architecture
Powerhouse Place; Public Realm Lab – The Allan and Beth Coldicutt Award for Sustainable Architecture
Northcote House; LLDS – Award for Sustainable Architecture
Preston South Primary School; Kerstin Thompson Architects – Commendation for Sustainable Architecture
Wilam Ngarrang Retrofit; Kennedy Nolan with Finding Infinity – Commendation for Sustainable Architecture
Category: Urban Design
Powerhouse Place; Public Realm Lab – The Joseph Reed Award for Urban Design
Preston Level Crossing Removal Project; Wood Marsh Architecture and Tract – Award for Urban Design
Munro Site – Queen Victoria Market Precinct; Bates Smart and Six Degrees – Commendation for Urban Design
Tarakan Street Social and Affordable Housing; NH Architecture, Bird de la Coeur Architects and Openwork with Tract – Commendation for Urban Design
Category: Enduring Architecture
Knox Schlapp Public Housing; Peter Elliott Architecture + Urban Design – Maggie Edmond Enduring Architecture Award
Dimity Reed Melbourne Prize – Koorie Heritage Trust Stage 2; Lyons with Greenaway Architects and Architecture Associates
Bates Smart Award for Architecture in Media
John Andrews: Architect of Uncommon Sense – Paul Walker
Bates Smart Award for Architecture in Media
Papulu-ku Nyinjjiki (seeing houses) – Simon Robinson
Bates Smart Award for Architecture in Media
Peter + Dione McIntyre 1950-1962 – Counterbalancing Forces
Victorian Emerging Architect Prize Winner
Bradley Kerr, Director of Winsor Kerr
