2024 National Trust (NSW) Heritage Awards shortlist is outThe Albury Railway Station roof conservation, the NSW Parliament facade restoration, the Sydney Central Station, and the restoration of an 1899 tramcar are some of the projects shortlisted for the 30th annual National Trust (NSW) Heritage Awards.
The Albury Railway Station roof conservation, the NSW Parliament facade restoration, the Sydney Central Station, and the restoration of an 1899 tramcar are some of the projects shortlisted for the 30th annual National Trust (NSW) Heritage Awards.
The National Trust (NSW) Heritage Awards is an annual celebration of outstanding practice, awarding excellence in conservation of Aboriginal, built, natural and cultural heritage projects from across New South Wales.
“The high quality of entries created robust discussions between the judges this year,” said Matthew Devine, chair of the National Trust Heritage Awards jury. Devine was joined on the panel by Ann Toy, Barrina South, Dr Caitlin Allen, David Burdon, Kathryn Pitkin AM, Dr Libby Gallagher and Peter John Cantrill.
“The response to the 30th annual Heritage Awards has been phenomenal. This year we’ve seen a record number of entries,” says Debbie Mills, CEO of the National Trust (NSW). “We thank everyone who has entered their incredible work.”
Minister for Heritage Penny Sharpe said the incredibly diverse finalist line-up showcases the important work happening across New South Wales to conserve and enhance connection to heritage.
Frank Howarth AM PSM, chair of the NSW Heritage Council, commended the finalists for their dedication to preserving special places for everyone to enjoy, noting the “truly impressive range of achievements presented this year”.
“These projects are vital in promoting understanding, appreciation, and awareness of Aboriginal heritage across New South Wales,” says Steven Meredith, co-chair of the NSW Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Advisory Committee.
The winners will be announced at the National Trust Heritage Awards ceremony on Friday 17th May at Doltone House in Pyrmont.
The 2024 National Trust Heritage Awards Shortlist
Aboriginal Heritage
- Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Officer Program – entered by Artefact Heritage and Environment
- Murrook Culture Centre, Williamtown – entered by Art of Multimedia and Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council
- North Head Viewing Platforms, Manly – entered by NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service
- Yirran muru: Aboriginal Interpretive Playspace, Shellharbour – entered by Shellharbour City Council
Advocacy
- Marrinawi Cove Swimming campaign, Barangaroo – entered by Millers Point Community Resident Action Group
Architecture – proudly sponsored by Extent Heritage
- 119 Redfern Street, Redfern – entered by Aileen Sage Architects
- Bellevue Hill House – entered by Tribe Studio Architects
- Birchgrove House – entered by Carter Williamson Architects
- Central Station, Sydney – entered by Sydney Metro
- Making heritage apartments accessible: New lift at Santa Barbara, Point Piper – entered by Orwell & Peter Phillips
- Parramatta Town Hall – entered by DesignInc, Lacoste + Stevenson, Manuelle Gautrand Architecture and TKD Architects
- The Estate – entered by Luke Moloney Architecture
- The Gunnery Transformation, Woolloomooloo – entered by DunnHillam Architecture + Urban Design
Built Conservation – proudly sponsored by Heritage 21
- Albury Railway Station Roof Conservation Works – entered by Transport for NSW
- Chullora Heritage Hub: Tank Annex – entered by Arenco (NSW) Pty Ltd
- Glass House: Bill and Ruth Lucas, Castlecrag – entered by Cracknell and Lonergan Architects
- McKanes Bridge Capacity Upgrade, South Bowenfels – entered by Transport for NSW
- Parliament of NSW Facades Restoration Project, Sydney – entered by Department of Parliamentary Services
- Preservation, Restoration and Reconstruction of Trim Cottage, Armidale – entered by Jesse Dick and Tahlia Stewart
- Refurbishment of the Sawtell Reserve Hall – entered by City of Coffs Harbour
- Restoration of Building 10 (Estimating and Drawing Office) at Cockatoo Island/ Wareamah – entered by Sydney Harbour Federation Trust
- St Vincents College Conservation Works, Potts Point – entered by VSArchitecture
- The Australian Metal Workers' Union Building, Surry Hills – entered by Hector Abrahams Architects
- The White Bay Power Station, Rozelle – entered by Placemaking NSW, Design 5 – Architects, CBRE and FDC
Interiors and Objects
- NSW Parliament Chambers Restoration Project, Sydney – entered by Department of Parliamentary Services
- Parramatta Town Hall: Stencilling to hall and stairs – entered by Paintwrights
- Restoration of D class Tramcar 117 of 1899, Loftus – entered by Sydney Tramway Museum
- The Irving Street Brewery, Chippendale: Objects and Salvaged Machinery – entered by Urbis Ltd
- The SSILO project, Coffs Harbour – entered by City of Coffs Harbour and International Conservation Services (ICS)
Landscape
- Clontarf Tidal Pool Renewal – entered by Northern Beaches Council
- Tomaree Coastal Walk, Tomaree National Park, Port Stephens – entered by NSW National Parks & Wildlife Service
- West Head Lookout, Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park – entered by OCULUS and Bruce Mackenzie with NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service
- Wilson Park Water Feature (Map of Australia), Lawson – entered by Blue Mountains City Council
Education and Interpretation
- Central Darling Heritage Trail App – entered by Central Darling Shire
- Construction Heritage and the Missing Drawings of the Sydney Opera House – entered by The University of Sydney
- Murrook Culture Centre – entered by Art of Multimedia and Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council
- Sub Base Platypus Torpedo Factory Interpretation – entered by Sydney Harbour Federation Trust
- Yirran muru: Aboriginal Interpretive Playspace – entered by Shellharbour City Council
Events, Exhibitions and Tours
- Bathurst Heritage Trades Trail – entered by Bathurst Regional Council
- Central Darling Heritage Trail App – entered by Central Darling Shire
- Dark Spectrum, Sydney – entered by Mandylights
- ICOMOS General Assembly 2023, Sydney – entered by Australia ICOMOS
- Ribbons, Rides & Ring Events: Agricultural Shows in the Central West, Orange – entered by Orange Regional Museum
- The People's House Sydney Opera House at 50, Sydney – entered by Museums of History NSW in collaboration with the Sydney Opera House
- Yaamanga Around Here, Coffs Harbour – entered by City of Coffs Harbour
Resources and Publications
- A One-Way Ticket: Italian Migrants in the City of Ryde - 1860-1960 - An Anthology – entered by Angelina Bonifacio
- Heritage Colours in Ku-ring-gai – entered by Ku-ring-gai Council
- Heritage Repair Works Specification: Railway Station Buildings, NSW – entered by Transport for NSW
- Inter-War apartment buildings of Woollahra – entered by Larisa Sarkadi
- Journeys Mid North Coast – entered by Australian Museums & Galleries Association – Mid North Coast Chapter
- Killing For Country: A Family Story – entered by David Marr
- Liverpool Street, Darlinghurst – entered by Nicole Cama
- Balmain Peninsula Industrial Vandalism? The rise and fall of its early industries – entered by Balmain Association Inc
- My Darlinghurst – entered by NewSouth Publishing
- Reading the Rooms: Behind the paintings of the State Library of NSW – entered by State Library of NSW
- State of Stone: Celebrating the Minister's Stonework Program – entered by NSW Public Works
- Popular Articles
- Sustainability
Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?