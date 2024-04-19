The Albury Railway Station roof conservation, the NSW Parliament facade restoration, the Sydney Central Station, and the restoration of an 1899 tramcar are some of the projects shortlisted for the 30th annual National Trust (NSW) Heritage Awards.

The National Trust (NSW) Heritage Awards is an annual celebration of outstanding practice, awarding excellence in conservation of Aboriginal, built, natural and cultural heritage projects from across New South Wales.

“The high quality of entries created robust discussions between the judges this year,” said Matthew Devine, chair of the National Trust Heritage Awards jury. Devine was joined on the panel by Ann Toy, Barrina South, Dr Caitlin Allen, David Burdon, Kathryn Pitkin AM, Dr Libby Gallagher and Peter John Cantrill.

“The response to the 30th annual Heritage Awards has been phenomenal. This year we’ve seen a record number of entries,” says Debbie Mills, CEO of the National Trust (NSW). “We thank everyone who has entered their incredible work.”

Minister for Heritage Penny Sharpe said the incredibly diverse finalist line-up showcases the important work happening across New South Wales to conserve and enhance connection to heritage.

Frank Howarth AM PSM, chair of the NSW Heritage Council, commended the finalists for their dedication to preserving special places for everyone to enjoy, noting the “truly impressive range of achievements presented this year”.

“These projects are vital in promoting understanding, appreciation, and awareness of Aboriginal heritage across New South Wales,” says Steven Meredith, co-chair of the NSW Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Advisory Committee.

The winners will be announced at the National Trust Heritage Awards ceremony on Friday 17th May at Doltone House in Pyrmont.

The 2024 National Trust Heritage Awards Shortlist

Aboriginal Heritage

Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Officer Program – entered by Artefact Heritage and Environment

Murrook Culture Centre, Williamtown – entered by Art of Multimedia and Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council

North Head Viewing Platforms, Manly – entered by NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service

Yirran muru: Aboriginal Interpretive Playspace, Shellharbour – entered by Shellharbour City Council

Advocacy

Marrinawi Cove Swimming campaign, Barangaroo – entered by Millers Point Community Resident Action Group

Architecture – proudly sponsored by Extent Heritage

119 Redfern Street, Redfern – entered by Aileen Sage Architects

Bellevue Hill House – entered by Tribe Studio Architects

Birchgrove House – entered by Carter Williamson Architects

Central Station, Sydney – entered by Sydney Metro

Making heritage apartments accessible: New lift at Santa Barbara, Point Piper – entered by Orwell & Peter Phillips

Parramatta Town Hall – entered by DesignInc, Lacoste + Stevenson, Manuelle Gautrand Architecture and TKD Architects

The Estate – entered by Luke Moloney Architecture

The Gunnery Transformation, Woolloomooloo – entered by DunnHillam Architecture + Urban Design

Built Conservation – proudly sponsored by Heritage 21

Albury Railway Station Roof Conservation Works – entered by Transport for NSW

Chullora Heritage Hub: Tank Annex – entered by Arenco (NSW) Pty Ltd

Glass House: Bill and Ruth Lucas, Castlecrag – entered by Cracknell and Lonergan Architects

McKanes Bridge Capacity Upgrade, South Bowenfels – entered by Transport for NSW

Parliament of NSW Facades Restoration Project, Sydney – entered by Department of Parliamentary Services

Preservation, Restoration and Reconstruction of Trim Cottage, Armidale – entered by Jesse Dick and Tahlia Stewart

Refurbishment of the Sawtell Reserve Hall – entered by City of Coffs Harbour

Restoration of Building 10 (Estimating and Drawing Office) at Cockatoo Island/ Wareamah – entered by Sydney Harbour Federation Trust

St Vincents College Conservation Works, Potts Point – entered by VSArchitecture

The Australian Metal Workers' Union Building, Surry Hills – entered by Hector Abrahams Architects

The White Bay Power Station, Rozelle – entered by Placemaking NSW, Design 5 – Architects, CBRE and FDC

Interiors and Objects

NSW Parliament Chambers Restoration Project, Sydney – entered by Department of Parliamentary Services

Parramatta Town Hall: Stencilling to hall and stairs – entered by Paintwrights

Restoration of D class Tramcar 117 of 1899, Loftus – entered by Sydney Tramway Museum

The Irving Street Brewery, Chippendale: Objects and Salvaged Machinery – entered by Urbis Ltd

The SSILO project, Coffs Harbour – entered by City of Coffs Harbour and International Conservation Services (ICS)

Landscape

Clontarf Tidal Pool Renewal – entered by Northern Beaches Council

Tomaree Coastal Walk, Tomaree National Park, Port Stephens – entered by NSW National Parks & Wildlife Service

West Head Lookout, Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park – entered by OCULUS and Bruce Mackenzie with NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service

Wilson Park Water Feature (Map of Australia), Lawson – entered by Blue Mountains City Council

Education and Interpretation

Central Darling Heritage Trail App – entered by Central Darling Shire

Construction Heritage and the Missing Drawings of the Sydney Opera House – entered by The University of Sydney

Murrook Culture Centre – entered by Art of Multimedia and Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council

Sub Base Platypus Torpedo Factory Interpretation – entered by Sydney Harbour Federation Trust

Yirran muru: Aboriginal Interpretive Playspace – entered by Shellharbour City Council

Events, Exhibitions and Tours

Bathurst Heritage Trades Trail – entered by Bathurst Regional Council

Central Darling Heritage Trail App – entered by Central Darling Shire

Dark Spectrum, Sydney – entered by Mandylights

ICOMOS General Assembly 2023, Sydney – entered by Australia ICOMOS

Ribbons, Rides & Ring Events: Agricultural Shows in the Central West, Orange – entered by Orange Regional Museum

The People's House Sydney Opera House at 50, Sydney – entered by Museums of History NSW in collaboration with the Sydney Opera House

Yaamanga Around Here, Coffs Harbour – entered by City of Coffs Harbour

Resources and Publications