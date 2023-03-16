2023 NSW Architecture Awards shortlist revealed

2023 NSW Architecture Awards shortlist revealedA reimagined 19th century fisherman’s cottage and a thoughtfully designed community preschool to a purpose-built brewery venue, the Sydney Opera House renewal, and the Locomotive Workshops heritage conversion are among the many significant projects in the shortlist announced for the 2023 NSW Architecture Awards.
Australian Institute of Architects NSW Chapter president Adam Haddow said great architecture made society more equitable, healthier, and ultimately more interesting.
“This year’s NSW Architecture Awards shortlist represents projects built almost entirely during the pandemic – pleasingly they are full of optimism, beauty, joy, and delight.
“Collectively the projects shine a light on our challenge to solve the two greatest challenges of our age – finding a sustainable future and delivering housing equity.”
The 132 projects were shortlisted across multiple award categories including Residential Houses – New, Residential – Multiple Housing, Residential Houses – Alterations and Additions, Interior Architecture, Heritage Architecture, Commercial Architecture, Urban Design, Public Architecture, Educational Architecture, Small Projects, and Sustainability.
Winners will be announced on 23 June 2023 at a live event being held at the Sydney Modern.
Category – Entry name | Practice name
COLORBOND
Modus Operandi Brewery | Prevalent
Eastern Creek Speedway | Cox Architecture
Warren Integrated Studies Hub | Mayoh Architects
Silver Back | Goodwin Scarfone Belgiorno-Nettis
DP House | Bokey Grant
Erskineville House | Lachlan Seegers Architect
PCYC Wagga Wagga | AJC
Balmain House | SAHA
Fisherman's House | Studio Prineas
Commercial Architecture
Modus Operandi Brewery | Prevalent
Quay Quarter Tower | 3XN
Sub Station No. 164 | fjmtstudio
Ace Hotel | Bates Smart with Flack Studio + Fiona Lynch
Locomotive Workshop | Sissons Architects with Buchan and Mirvac Design
Parramatta Park Pavilion | Sam Crawford Architects
Yirranma Place | SJB
Easy Street Commercial | DFJ Architects
Poly Centre 210 George Street | Grimshaw
A by Adina, Sydney | JPW
Oculus | SJB and Richards Stanisich
Educational Architecture
Cranbrook School – Hordern Oval Precinct Redevelopment | Architectus
St Joseph's College Aquatic and Fitness Centre | TKD Architects
UTS Central | fjmtstudio and DJRD with Lacoste + Stevenson (Original Broadway Podium Design)
The Village Preschool | Carter Williamson
Schools at Meadowbank Education and Employment Precinct (SMEEP) | Woods Bagot
EmAGN Project Award
Camperdown Memorial Rest Park Amenities | lahznimmo architects
Lane Cove House | SAHA
House for BEES | Downie North
Balmain House | SAHA
Rosso Verde | Carter Williamson
The Village Preschool | Carter Williamson
Heritage
Sub Station No. 164 | fjmtstudio
Locomotive Workshop | Sissons Architects, Buchan and Mirvac Design
Yirranma Place | SJB
Bondi Pavilion Restoration and Conservation | Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects
The Imperial at Clifton | Welsh + Major
Fisherman's House | Studio Prineas
Sydney Opera House Concert Hall Renewal | ARM Architecture
70 George Street - COX Sydney Studio | Cox Architecture
St Saviour's Cathedral | Michael Fox Architects
The Estate | Luke Moloney Architecture
Millers Point Townhouse | Design 5 - Architects
80 Albion | Squillace Architects
Interior Architecture
Amara | Smart Design Studio
70 George Street - COX Sydney Studio | Cox Architecture
Cranbrook School – Hordern Oval Precinct Redevelopment | Architectus
Bridge 17 | Smart Design Studio
Built Head Office/Sub Station No. 164 | fjmtinteriors
Art Gallery of NSW Library and Members Lounge | Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects
Yirranma Place | SJB
Corrs Chambers Westgarth | Bates Smart
The Charles Grand Brasserie & Bar | Cox Architecture in association with H&E Architects
Sydney Opera House Concert Hall Renewal | ARM Architecture
AMP QQT Workplace | Hassell
Apartment for an Older Man | Plus Minus Design with Lymesmith
PHIVE - Community, Cultural and Civic Hub | DesignInc Sydney, Lacoste+Stevenson and Manuelle Gautrand Architecture
Art Gallery of NSW, Sydney Modern building, Gallery Shop | Akin Atelier
The Estate | Luke Moloney Architecture
Nine-Square Bondi | Madeleine Blanchfield Architects
6 Parramatta Square | Woods Bagot
InterContinental Sydney | Woods Bagot
80 Albion | Squillace Architects
Public Architecture
Art Gallery of NSW, Sydney Modern building | SANAA and Architectus
Eastern Creek Speedway | Cox Architecture
Bondi Pavilion Restoration and Conservation | Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects
PHIVE - Community, Cultural and Civic Hub | DesignInc Sydney, Lacoste+Stevenson and Manuelle Gautrand Architecture
Sydney Opera House Concert Hall Renewal | ARM Architecture
City of Sydney Street Furniture | Grimshaw and City of Sydney
St George Sailing Club, Sans Souci | Jon Jacka Architects
Art Gallery of NSW Library and Members Lounge | Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects
Residential Architecture - Houses (Alterations and Additions)
Aija's Place | Curious Practice
Fisherman's House | Studio Prineas
Lane Cove House | SAHA
House for BEES | Downie North
Trilogy House | Peter Stutchbury Architecture
Balmain House | SAHA
Rosso Verde | Carter Williamson
Blue Mountains House | Anthony Gill Architects
A House for Grandma | Brcar Morony Architecture
Turramurra Threads | Benn and Penna Architecture
Somnium at Bingie | Eoghan Lewis Architects
Paperbark Bondi | Madeleine Blanchfield Architects
Horizon Apartment | Stephen Collier Architects
Taroela | MCK Architects
19 Waterloo Street | SJB
Residential Architecture - Houses (New)
Draped House | TRIAS
19 Waterloo Street | SJB
KL House | Rosevear Stephenson
Bronte House | Tribe Studio Architects
Armidale House | Richards Stanisich
Little Manly House | CHROFI
M House | Rama Architects
Shiplap House | Chenchow Little
The Junction House | Mackenzie Pronk Architects
Dulwich Hill Duo | Blake Letnic Architects
Mossy Point House | Edition Office
Nine-Square Bondi | Madeleine Blanchfield Architects
Quarry Box | MCK Architects
Residential Architecture - Multiple Housing
Opera Residences | Tzannes
NATURA, Macquarie Park | Architectus
King & Phillip Residences | fjmtstudio
The Foundry – The Paper Mill | SJB
Iglu Summer Hill | Bates Smart
The Crossing | CHROFI with de Rome Architects and Dezignteam
Traces | MHN Design Union Pty Ltd
Bigge St Liverpool | Turner
The Greenland Centre | BVN with Woods Bagot
Millard Place Terraces | WMK Architecture
19 Waterloo Street | SJB
Small Project Architecture
Cadeau | Curious Practice
Camperdown Memorial Rest Park Amenities | lahznimmo architects
Day01. Gallery | Ian Moore Architects
Mona Vale Beach Amenities and Lifeguard Facility | Warren and Mahoney
Dimensions X / Farm Stay | Peter Stutchbury Architecture
Stealth Pavilion | Plus Minus Design
Hutch | Madeleine Blanchfield Architects
Parry Park Pavilions | Archrival (Custom Mad & Lucy Humphrey Studio) with Lucy Simpson (Gaawaa Miyay) and Copy Nature Office
Sustainability
PHIVE - Community, Cultural and Civic Hub | DesignInc Sydney, Lacoste+Stevenson and Manuelle Gautrand Architecture
Parramatta Park Pavilion | Sam Crawford Architects
Bondi Pavilion Restoration and Conservation | Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects
Bay Pavilions Arts + Aquatic | NBRS with Donovan Payne Architects
Lane Cove House | SAHA
Re-Generation House | Alexander Symes Architect with Second Edition and Jane Theau
Music Room | Alexander Symes Architect
Balmain House | SAHA
Urban Design
Brookfield Place Sydney | Make Architects and Architectus
Westconnex Tunnel Support Facility | Conybeare Morrison International with ACCIONA Construction Australia, Samsung C&T and Bouygues Construction Australia Joint Venture
Opera Residences | Tzannes
City of Sydney Street Furniture | Grimshaw and City of Sydney
Alumni Park | McGregor Westlake Architects
