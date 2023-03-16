2023 NSW Architecture Awards shortlist revealed

A reimagined 19th century fisherman’s cottage and a thoughtfully designed community preschool to a purpose-built brewery venue, the Sydney Opera House renewal, and the Locomotive Workshops heritage conversion are among the many significant projects in the shortlist announced for the 2023 NSW Architecture Awards.

Australian Institute of Architects NSW Chapter president Adam Haddow said great architecture made society more equitable, healthier, and ultimately more interesting.

“This year’s NSW Architecture Awards shortlist represents projects built almost entirely during the pandemic – pleasingly they are full of optimism, beauty, joy, and delight.

“Collectively the projects shine a light on our challenge to solve the two greatest challenges of our age – finding a sustainable future and delivering housing equity.”

The 132 projects were shortlisted across multiple award categories including Residential Houses – New, Residential – Multiple Housing, Residential Houses – Alterations and Additions, Interior Architecture, Heritage Architecture, Commercial Architecture, Urban Design, Public Architecture, Educational Architecture, Small Projects, and Sustainability.

Winners will be announced on 23 June 2023 at a live event being held at the Sydney Modern.

Category – Entry name | Practice name

COLORBOND

Modus Operandi Brewery | Prevalent

Eastern Creek Speedway | Cox Architecture

Warren Integrated Studies Hub | Mayoh Architects

Silver Back | Goodwin Scarfone Belgiorno-Nettis

DP House | Bokey Grant

Erskineville House | Lachlan Seegers Architect

PCYC Wagga Wagga | AJC

Balmain House | SAHA

Fisherman's House | Studio Prineas

Commercial Architecture

Modus Operandi Brewery | Prevalent

Quay Quarter Tower | 3XN

Sub Station No. 164 | fjmtstudio

Ace Hotel | Bates Smart with Flack Studio + Fiona Lynch

Locomotive Workshop | Sissons Architects with Buchan and Mirvac Design

Parramatta Park Pavilion | Sam Crawford Architects

Yirranma Place | SJB

Easy Street Commercial | DFJ Architects

Poly Centre 210 George Street | Grimshaw

A by Adina, Sydney | JPW

Oculus | SJB and Richards Stanisich

Educational Architecture

Cranbrook School – Hordern Oval Precinct Redevelopment | Architectus

St Joseph's College Aquatic and Fitness Centre | TKD Architects

UTS Central | fjmtstudio and DJRD with Lacoste + Stevenson (Original Broadway Podium Design)

The Village Preschool | Carter Williamson

Schools at Meadowbank Education and Employment Precinct (SMEEP) | Woods Bagot

EmAGN Project Award

Camperdown Memorial Rest Park Amenities | lahznimmo architects

Lane Cove House | SAHA

House for BEES | Downie North

Balmain House | SAHA

Rosso Verde | Carter Williamson

The Village Preschool | Carter Williamson

Heritage

Sub Station No. 164 | fjmtstudio

Locomotive Workshop | Sissons Architects, Buchan and Mirvac Design

Yirranma Place | SJB

Bondi Pavilion Restoration and Conservation | Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects

The Imperial at Clifton | Welsh + Major

Fisherman's House | Studio Prineas

Sydney Opera House Concert Hall Renewal | ARM Architecture

70 George Street - COX Sydney Studio | Cox Architecture

St Saviour's Cathedral | Michael Fox Architects

The Estate | Luke Moloney Architecture

Millers Point Townhouse | Design 5 - Architects

80 Albion | Squillace Architects

Interior Architecture

Amara | Smart Design Studio

70 George Street - COX Sydney Studio | Cox Architecture

Cranbrook School – Hordern Oval Precinct Redevelopment | Architectus

Bridge 17 | Smart Design Studio

Built Head Office/Sub Station No. 164 | fjmtinteriors

Art Gallery of NSW Library and Members Lounge | Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects

Yirranma Place | SJB

Corrs Chambers Westgarth | Bates Smart

The Charles Grand Brasserie & Bar | Cox Architecture in association with H&E Architects

Sydney Opera House Concert Hall Renewal | ARM Architecture

AMP QQT Workplace | Hassell

Apartment for an Older Man | Plus Minus Design with Lymesmith

PHIVE - Community, Cultural and Civic Hub | DesignInc Sydney, Lacoste+Stevenson and Manuelle Gautrand Architecture

Art Gallery of NSW, Sydney Modern building, Gallery Shop | Akin Atelier

The Estate | Luke Moloney Architecture

Nine-Square Bondi | Madeleine Blanchfield Architects

6 Parramatta Square | Woods Bagot

InterContinental Sydney | Woods Bagot

80 Albion | Squillace Architects

Public Architecture

Art Gallery of NSW, Sydney Modern building | SANAA and Architectus

Eastern Creek Speedway | Cox Architecture

Bondi Pavilion Restoration and Conservation | Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects

PHIVE - Community, Cultural and Civic Hub | DesignInc Sydney, Lacoste+Stevenson and Manuelle Gautrand Architecture

Sydney Opera House Concert Hall Renewal | ARM Architecture

City of Sydney Street Furniture | Grimshaw and City of Sydney

St George Sailing Club, Sans Souci | Jon Jacka Architects

Art Gallery of NSW Library and Members Lounge | Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects

Residential Architecture - Houses (Alterations and Additions)

Aija's Place | Curious Practice

Fisherman's House | Studio Prineas

Lane Cove House | SAHA

House for BEES | Downie North

Trilogy House | Peter Stutchbury Architecture

Balmain House | SAHA

Rosso Verde | Carter Williamson

Blue Mountains House | Anthony Gill Architects

A House for Grandma | Brcar Morony Architecture

Turramurra Threads | Benn and Penna Architecture

Somnium at Bingie | Eoghan Lewis Architects

Paperbark Bondi | Madeleine Blanchfield Architects

Horizon Apartment | Stephen Collier Architects

Taroela | MCK Architects

19 Waterloo Street | SJB

Residential Architecture - Houses (New)

Draped House | TRIAS

19 Waterloo Street | SJB

KL House | Rosevear Stephenson

Bronte House | Tribe Studio Architects

Armidale House | Richards Stanisich

Little Manly House | CHROFI

M House | Rama Architects

Shiplap House | Chenchow Little

The Junction House | Mackenzie Pronk Architects

Dulwich Hill Duo | Blake Letnic Architects

Mossy Point House | Edition Office

Nine-Square Bondi | Madeleine Blanchfield Architects

Quarry Box | MCK Architects

Residential Architecture - Multiple Housing

Opera Residences | Tzannes

NATURA, Macquarie Park | Architectus

King & Phillip Residences | fjmtstudio

The Foundry – The Paper Mill | SJB

Iglu Summer Hill | Bates Smart

The Crossing | CHROFI with de Rome Architects and Dezignteam

Traces | MHN Design Union Pty Ltd

Bigge St Liverpool | Turner

The Greenland Centre | BVN with Woods Bagot

Millard Place Terraces | WMK Architecture

19 Waterloo Street | SJB

Small Project Architecture

Cadeau | Curious Practice

Camperdown Memorial Rest Park Amenities | lahznimmo architects

Day01. Gallery | Ian Moore Architects

Mona Vale Beach Amenities and Lifeguard Facility | Warren and Mahoney

Dimensions X / Farm Stay | Peter Stutchbury Architecture

Stealth Pavilion | Plus Minus Design

Hutch | Madeleine Blanchfield Architects

Parry Park Pavilions | Archrival (Custom Mad & Lucy Humphrey Studio) with Lucy Simpson (Gaawaa Miyay) and Copy Nature Office

Sustainability

PHIVE - Community, Cultural and Civic Hub | DesignInc Sydney, Lacoste+Stevenson and Manuelle Gautrand Architecture

Parramatta Park Pavilion | Sam Crawford Architects

Bondi Pavilion Restoration and Conservation | Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects

Bay Pavilions Arts + Aquatic | NBRS with Donovan Payne Architects

Lane Cove House | SAHA

Re-Generation House | Alexander Symes Architect with Second Edition and Jane Theau

Music Room | Alexander Symes Architect

Balmain House | SAHA

Urban Design

Brookfield Place Sydney | Make Architects and Architectus

Westconnex Tunnel Support Facility | Conybeare Morrison International with ACCIONA Construction Australia, Samsung C&T and Bouygues Construction Australia Joint Venture

Opera Residences | Tzannes

City of Sydney Street Furniture | Grimshaw and City of Sydney

Alumni Park | McGregor Westlake Architects