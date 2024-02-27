From a football stadium to a high school library, from a community hub to an aquatic centre, and from a train station to a heritage town hall, 126 architecture projects have been shortlisted for the 2024 New South Wales Architecture Awards.

The awards provide a platform to showcase the excellence of local practitioners and the value they bring to society, says NSW Chapter president Adam Haddow.

“The Institute is dedicated to the promotion of Australian architects and architecture in both national and global arenas.

“Since 1981, we have upheld excellence in the profession by recognising best practice in the field through our National Architecture Awards program and inspiring others to continue striving to positively shape communities through architecture.”

The shortlist includes projects from multiple categories including Commercial Architecture, Educational Architecture, Heritage, Interior Architecture, Public Architecture, Residential Architecture - Houses (Alterations and Additions), Residential Architecture - Houses (New), Residential Architecture - Multiple Housing, Small Project Architecture, Sustainable Architecture and Urban Design.

The NSW awards are part of the National Architecture Awards program, with the nominees for the state awards selected following a rigorous judging process. Awards juries met for two days from February 17-18 to listen to 246 project presentations before creating the shortlist. Site visits to all shortlisted projects will occur in April.

Commenting on the inclusion of more adaptive reuse projects in this year’s shortlist, Haddow says, "This speaks to a societal shift that is refocusing energy towards reuse with the intent of redeploying embodied carbon.”

"Architects are also increasingly acknowledging the impact of the built environment on the natural and cultural landscape, and particularly our impact on First Nations people. We are particularly excited by the number of projects that challenged convention and aimed to address Connecting to Country and Truth Telling."

Winners will be announced on 28 June 2024 at the NSW Architecture Awards.

2024 NSW Architecture Awards shortlist

Commercial Architecture

88 Walker | Fitzpatrick + Partners

Blue & William | Woods Bagot

Campbell House Private Office | Tonkin Zulaikha Greer

Darlinghurst Workplace | BVN

Goodhope | Those Architects

Moss Manor | Luke Moloney Architecture

NEXTDC S3 Data Centre | Greenbox Architecture

The Porter House Hotel | Candalepas Associates

The Sydney Swans HQ at the Royal Hall of Industries | Populous

Educational Architecture

Barker College Maths and Student Hub | Architectus

Blacktown Exercise and Sports Technology Hub (BEST) | ARM Architecture with Architectus and CO. OP Studio

Centre for Science and Art, Abbotsleigh Senior School | AJC

Darlington Public School | fjcstudio

Hilltops Young High School Library | Hayball

St Patrick's Primary School Lochinvar | SHAC

St. Patrick's College: Scientia Building | BVN

EmAGN Project Award

House in Surry Hills | Architect George

Irrawaddy | Incedental Architecture

Mavis Terrace | Pasqual Architects

North Head Viewing Platforms | CHROFI and Bangawarra with National Parks and Wildlife Service

Olive Tree House | Bastian Architecture

Redfern Community Hub | Aileen Sage, Djinjama, Jean Rice Architect, Dr Noni Boyd and the City of Sydney

South East Centre for Contemporary Art (SECCA) | Sibling Architecture

Terrace House Mirage | Alcami Architecture

The Gunnery Transformation | DunnHillam Architecture + Urban Design

Heritage

Birchgrove House | Carter Williamson Architects

Maitland Administration Centre | Maitland City Council, BVN, PTW and EJE

Moss Manor | Luke Moloney Architecture

Oroton Offices | Richards Stanisich

Parramatta North, Western Sydney Startup Hub | TKD Architects

Parramatta Town Hall | DesignInc Sydney, Lacoste + Stevenson, Manuelle Gautrand Architecture and TKD Architects

Redfern Community Hub | Aileen Sage Architects, Djinjama, Jean Rice Architect, Dr Noni Boyd and the City of Sydney

Redfern Station | DesignInc

The Glass House | Cracknell & Lonergan Architects

The Gunnery Transformation | DunnHillam Architecture + Urban Design

The Porter House Hotel | Candalepas Associates

The Sydney Swans HQ at the Royal Hall of Industries | Populous

Interior Architecture

477 Pitt St | Wardle

Birchgrove House | Carter Williamson Architects

Blacktown Exercise and Sports Technology Hub (BEST) | ARM Architecture with CO. OP Studio

Bowral House | Luke Moloney Architecture

Campbell House Private Office | Tonkin Zulaikha Greer

Capella Sydney | Make Architects and BAR Studio

Highlands House | Luke Moloney Architecture

Lee House | Candalepas Associates

Michael Kirby Building | Hassell

The Gunnery Transformation | DunnHillam Architecture + Urban Design

The Porter House Hotel | Candalepas Associates

Transurban | Bates Smart

Public Architecture

Artie Smith Oval Cricket & AFL Sports Pavilion | LocalArchitect South Coast in association with Barnacle studio

Long Reef Surf Life Saving Club | Adriano Pupilli Architects

Parramatta Aquatic Centre | Grimshaw and Andrew Burges Architects with McGregor Coxall

Powerhouse Castle Hill | lahznimmo architects

Redfern Community Hub | Aileen Sage, Djinjama, Jean Rice Architect, Dr Noni Boyd and the City of Sydney

Redfern Station | DesignInc

South East Centre for Contemporary Art (SECCA) | Sibling Architecture

Sydney Football Stadium (Allianz Stadium) | Cox Architecture

The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland | CHROFI & NBRS

Residential Architecture - Houses (Alterations and Additions)

Arcadia | Plus Minus Design

Aru House | Curious Practice

Bayview Tree House | Woodward Architects

Bellevue Hill House | Tribe Studio Architects

Birchgrove House | Carter Williamson Architects

Blue Mountains House | Anthony Gill Architects

Bowral House | Luke Moloney Architecture

Courtyard House | Atelier M

Fun House | ASA

Helen's Place | Custom Mad

Hidden Garden House | Sam Crawford Architects

Hill House | Breakspear Architects

House in Lilyfield | Charmaine Pang Architect

House in Surry Hills | Architect George

House Lupe | LINTEL Studio for Architecture

Lee House | Candalepas Associates

Queens Park | Downie North

Terrace House Mirage | Alcami Architecture

Tree House | DunnHillam Architecture + Urban Design

Vessel | Madeleine Blanchfield Architects

Residential Architecture - Houses (New)

Blok Belongil | Blok Modular with Vokes and Peters

Clifton House | Anthony Gill Architects

Culburra Beach House | Virginia Kerridge Architect

Dachshund House | Maxwell & Page

Fish River House | Incidental Architecture

Gully House | Andrew Burges Architects

Highlands House | Luke Moloney Architecture

Irrawaddy | Incedental Architecture

Kidman Lane | Plus Minus Design

Little Young Street 4A & 4B | David Langston-Jones

Maitland Bay House | Studio Bright

Olive Tree House | Bastian Architecture

Rosedale House | Scale Architecture

Shed House | Breakspear Architects

Shiplap House | Chenchow Little

Watsons Bay House | Ian Moore Architects

Residential Architecture - Multiple Housing

Botany Road | Candalepas Associates

Horizon Apartments | CKDS Architecture & Hill Thalis Architecture + Urban Projects, architects in association

Huntington | SJB

Iglu Mascot | Bates Smart

Lunar Apartments | Rothelowman

Maggie Street | Curious Practice

Nightingale Marrickville | SJB

qubec, Newport | nettletontribe

The Flynn | Chris Jenkins Design - Architects

The Surry | Candalepas Associates

Ziggys' Villas | Harley Graham Architects

Small Project Architecture

Bobbin Head Amenities | Aileen Sage Architects

Coconut Crab | ASA in collaboration with Casa Adams Fine Wares

Ewen Park Outdoor Learning Centre | Sam Crawford Architects

Hurlstone Memorial Reserve Community Centre | Sam Crawford Architects

North Head Viewing Platforms | CHROFI and Bangawarra with National Parks and Wildlife Service

Princes Studio | Curious Practice

Sustainable Architecture

Barker College Maths and Student Hub | Architectus

Campbell House Private Office | Tonkin Zulaikha Greer

Dachshund House | Maxwell & Page

Fun House | ASA

Liverpool Civic Place | fjcstudio

Long Reef Surf Life Saving Club | Adriano Pupilli Architects

Nightingale Marrickville | SJB

Olive Tree House | Bastian Architecture

Pocket Passiv | Anderson Architecture

The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland | CHROFI & NBRS

Urban Design

Charles Street Square | lahznimmo architects with SMM

Parramatta Aquatic Centre | Grimshaw and Andrew Burges Architects with McGregor Coxall

Redfern Station | DesignInc

Sydney Football Stadium (Allianz Stadium) | Cox Architecture

Transport Access Program - Tranche 3 | Transport for NSW (Public Transport & Precincts)