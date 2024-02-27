126 projects make it to 2024 NSW Architecture Awards shortlistFrom a football stadium to a high school library, from a community hub to an aquatic centre, and from a train station to a heritage town hall, 126 architecture projects have been shortlisted for the 2024 New South Wales Architecture Awards.
The awards provide a platform to showcase the excellence of local practitioners and the value they bring to society, says NSW Chapter president Adam Haddow.
“The Institute is dedicated to the promotion of Australian architects and architecture in both national and global arenas.
“Since 1981, we have upheld excellence in the profession by recognising best practice in the field through our National Architecture Awards program and inspiring others to continue striving to positively shape communities through architecture.”
The shortlist includes projects from multiple categories including Commercial Architecture, Educational Architecture, Heritage, Interior Architecture, Public Architecture, Residential Architecture - Houses (Alterations and Additions), Residential Architecture - Houses (New), Residential Architecture - Multiple Housing, Small Project Architecture, Sustainable Architecture and Urban Design.
The NSW awards are part of the National Architecture Awards program, with the nominees for the state awards selected following a rigorous judging process. Awards juries met for two days from February 17-18 to listen to 246 project presentations before creating the shortlist. Site visits to all shortlisted projects will occur in April.
Commenting on the inclusion of more adaptive reuse projects in this year’s shortlist, Haddow says, "This speaks to a societal shift that is refocusing energy towards reuse with the intent of redeploying embodied carbon.”
"Architects are also increasingly acknowledging the impact of the built environment on the natural and cultural landscape, and particularly our impact on First Nations people. We are particularly excited by the number of projects that challenged convention and aimed to address Connecting to Country and Truth Telling."
Winners will be announced on 28 June 2024 at the NSW Architecture Awards.
2024 NSW Architecture Awards shortlist
Commercial Architecture
88 Walker | Fitzpatrick + Partners
Blue & William | Woods Bagot
Campbell House Private Office | Tonkin Zulaikha Greer
Darlinghurst Workplace | BVN
Goodhope | Those Architects
Moss Manor | Luke Moloney Architecture
NEXTDC S3 Data Centre | Greenbox Architecture
The Porter House Hotel | Candalepas Associates
The Sydney Swans HQ at the Royal Hall of Industries | Populous
Educational Architecture
Barker College Maths and Student Hub | Architectus
Blacktown Exercise and Sports Technology Hub (BEST) | ARM Architecture with Architectus and CO. OP Studio
Centre for Science and Art, Abbotsleigh Senior School | AJC
Darlington Public School | fjcstudio
Hilltops Young High School Library | Hayball
St Patrick's Primary School Lochinvar | SHAC
St. Patrick's College: Scientia Building | BVN
EmAGN Project Award
House in Surry Hills | Architect George
Irrawaddy | Incedental Architecture
Mavis Terrace | Pasqual Architects
North Head Viewing Platforms | CHROFI and Bangawarra with National Parks and Wildlife Service
Olive Tree House | Bastian Architecture
Redfern Community Hub | Aileen Sage, Djinjama, Jean Rice Architect, Dr Noni Boyd and the City of Sydney
South East Centre for Contemporary Art (SECCA) | Sibling Architecture
Terrace House Mirage | Alcami Architecture
The Gunnery Transformation | DunnHillam Architecture + Urban Design
Heritage
Birchgrove House | Carter Williamson Architects
Maitland Administration Centre | Maitland City Council, BVN, PTW and EJE
Moss Manor | Luke Moloney Architecture
Oroton Offices | Richards Stanisich
Parramatta North, Western Sydney Startup Hub | TKD Architects
Parramatta Town Hall | DesignInc Sydney, Lacoste + Stevenson, Manuelle Gautrand Architecture and TKD Architects
Redfern Community Hub | Aileen Sage Architects, Djinjama, Jean Rice Architect, Dr Noni Boyd and the City of Sydney
Redfern Station | DesignInc
The Glass House | Cracknell & Lonergan Architects
The Gunnery Transformation | DunnHillam Architecture + Urban Design
The Porter House Hotel | Candalepas Associates
The Sydney Swans HQ at the Royal Hall of Industries | Populous
Interior Architecture
477 Pitt St | Wardle
Birchgrove House | Carter Williamson Architects
Blacktown Exercise and Sports Technology Hub (BEST) | ARM Architecture with CO. OP Studio
Bowral House | Luke Moloney Architecture
Campbell House Private Office | Tonkin Zulaikha Greer
Capella Sydney | Make Architects and BAR Studio
Highlands House | Luke Moloney Architecture
Lee House | Candalepas Associates
Michael Kirby Building | Hassell
The Gunnery Transformation | DunnHillam Architecture + Urban Design
The Porter House Hotel | Candalepas Associates
Transurban | Bates Smart
Public Architecture
Artie Smith Oval Cricket & AFL Sports Pavilion | LocalArchitect South Coast in association with Barnacle studio
Long Reef Surf Life Saving Club | Adriano Pupilli Architects
Parramatta Aquatic Centre | Grimshaw and Andrew Burges Architects with McGregor Coxall
Powerhouse Castle Hill | lahznimmo architects
Redfern Community Hub | Aileen Sage, Djinjama, Jean Rice Architect, Dr Noni Boyd and the City of Sydney
Redfern Station | DesignInc
South East Centre for Contemporary Art (SECCA) | Sibling Architecture
Sydney Football Stadium (Allianz Stadium) | Cox Architecture
The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland | CHROFI & NBRS
Residential Architecture - Houses (Alterations and Additions)
Arcadia | Plus Minus Design
Aru House | Curious Practice
Bayview Tree House | Woodward Architects
Bellevue Hill House | Tribe Studio Architects
Birchgrove House | Carter Williamson Architects
Blue Mountains House | Anthony Gill Architects
Bowral House | Luke Moloney Architecture
Courtyard House | Atelier M
Fun House | ASA
Helen's Place | Custom Mad
Hidden Garden House | Sam Crawford Architects
Hill House | Breakspear Architects
House in Lilyfield | Charmaine Pang Architect
House in Surry Hills | Architect George
House Lupe | LINTEL Studio for Architecture
Lee House | Candalepas Associates
Queens Park | Downie North
Terrace House Mirage | Alcami Architecture
Tree House | DunnHillam Architecture + Urban Design
Vessel | Madeleine Blanchfield Architects
Residential Architecture - Houses (New)
Blok Belongil | Blok Modular with Vokes and Peters
Clifton House | Anthony Gill Architects
Culburra Beach House | Virginia Kerridge Architect
Dachshund House | Maxwell & Page
Fish River House | Incidental Architecture
Gully House | Andrew Burges Architects
Highlands House | Luke Moloney Architecture
Irrawaddy | Incedental Architecture
Kidman Lane | Plus Minus Design
Little Young Street 4A & 4B | David Langston-Jones
Maitland Bay House | Studio Bright
Olive Tree House | Bastian Architecture
Rosedale House | Scale Architecture
Shed House | Breakspear Architects
Shiplap House | Chenchow Little
Watsons Bay House | Ian Moore Architects
Residential Architecture - Multiple Housing
Botany Road | Candalepas Associates
Horizon Apartments | CKDS Architecture & Hill Thalis Architecture + Urban Projects, architects in association
Huntington | SJB
Iglu Mascot | Bates Smart
Lunar Apartments | Rothelowman
Maggie Street | Curious Practice
Nightingale Marrickville | SJB
qubec, Newport | nettletontribe
The Flynn | Chris Jenkins Design - Architects
The Surry | Candalepas Associates
Ziggys' Villas | Harley Graham Architects
Small Project Architecture
Bobbin Head Amenities | Aileen Sage Architects
Coconut Crab | ASA in collaboration with Casa Adams Fine Wares
Ewen Park Outdoor Learning Centre | Sam Crawford Architects
Hurlstone Memorial Reserve Community Centre | Sam Crawford Architects
North Head Viewing Platforms | CHROFI and Bangawarra with National Parks and Wildlife Service
Princes Studio | Curious Practice
Sustainable Architecture
Barker College Maths and Student Hub | Architectus
Campbell House Private Office | Tonkin Zulaikha Greer
Dachshund House | Maxwell & Page
Fun House | ASA
Liverpool Civic Place | fjcstudio
Long Reef Surf Life Saving Club | Adriano Pupilli Architects
Nightingale Marrickville | SJB
Olive Tree House | Bastian Architecture
Pocket Passiv | Anderson Architecture
The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland | CHROFI & NBRS
Urban Design
Charles Street Square | lahznimmo architects with SMM
Parramatta Aquatic Centre | Grimshaw and Andrew Burges Architects with McGregor Coxall
Redfern Station | DesignInc
Sydney Football Stadium (Allianz Stadium) | Cox Architecture
Transport Access Program - Tranche 3 | Transport for NSW (Public Transport & Precincts)
