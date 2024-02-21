Queensland’s largest commercial building landlord, Charter Hall along with its joint venture partner Investa, is working with Blight Rayner Architecture to create an $800-million ‘quintessentially Brisbane’ office building that takes inspiration from the city’s natural environment and ‘Buildings that Breathe’ design vision.

In a number of interviews, Charter Hall’s regional development director Bradley Norris spoke about the design, and why it’s so important not only for the businesses that call the building home but also for the future of the city’s sustainable and cultural identity.

"There’s a shared vision amongst developers and the Brisbane City Council (BCC) – who prepared the ‘Buildings that Breathe’ design guidelines – to achieve a future CBD that embraces the city’s subtropical climate. This vision for the city’s identity has strongly influenced modern design in buildings, precincts and transport corridors of all shapes and sizes across the city," says Norris.

"Once complete in 2025, 360 Queen Street will emerge as a new benchmark in Brisbane that responds to these guidelines. The premium office tower extends the notion of connection to nature via vertical apertures that help to maximise daylight and views. The 20-metre-high lobby ceiling brings in abundant natural light, fostering a seamless blend of indoor-outdoor space. The ground-level laneway and public realm have also been carefully designed to improve street-to-street connectivity and enhance Brisbane’s vibrant café and emerging laneway culture, inviting both the public and the building community to enjoy this significant addition to the city."

Throughout the building, lush green walls, outdoor terraces, wintergardens, and operable roofs provide access to fresh air and natural ventilation, and serve as conduits to Brisbane's natural surroundings, creating a harmonious connection between the building and the city.

Designing buildings specifically for the local environment and micro-climate is an important aspect to creating sustainable developments – and, in Brisbane’s case, this means ensuring that buildings can be opened to cooling breezes, landscaping, shade, and comfort.

"360 Queen Street has been designed to promote wellbeing, flexibility, and integration with the local community. A great example of this is ‘The Pavilion’, an annex to the main tower, which provides a function space for conferences and events, wellness centre, and ground floor retail lining the laneway. This architectural feature connects various spaces via stairs and bridges, blending the more traditional working environment with the surrounding lifestyle culture," he says.

"The appeal of 360 Queen Street is evident in the positive response from pre-committed tenant customers. They have highlighted these amenities and connectivity with local retail and services, along with the sense of community that will be fostered within the building as key factors in their decision-making."

"We’ve also managed to significantly reduce embodied carbon emissions by employing innovative design and construction techniques such as green concrete and the installation and use of solar PV."

"We’re anticipating that 360 Queen Street will achieve some of the highest ratings including:

Platinum WELL Core and Shell rating

Climate Active Carbon Neutral building certification

6 Star Green Star Building rating

5 Star NABERS Energy rating

4 Star NABERS rating for Water, Waste and IEQ"

"Designing to suit the local micro-climate has been key to helping achieve these key sustainability credentials. With design that allows for natural light, breeze, green features and comfort, we’re able to create more climate-resilient and energy-efficient buildings that positively contribute to the occupants as well as the broader city."

With plans to develop a quintessentially Brisbane premium asset, connection to Country is fundamental to authentically delivering 360 Queen Street. The heart of this project lies in the deep connection to the city and its past, fostering respect and understanding of its ties to First Nation culture and stories.

"Through discovery of First Nations stories and journeys of the past, we’re proud to be working with talented artist, designer, and curator Jacob Nash on a contemporary public art installation at 360 Queen Street," says Norris.

Image: Supplied