Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Ubiq Australia Logo
UBIQ

Internal Walls & CeilingsSealants & AdhesivesFlooringLandscaping & OutdoorExternal Wall MaterialsFinishes
Contact Supplier
    Quick Links
    News
    UBIQ�s BAL-FZ fire rated decking boards are non-combustible
    Low carbon high strength fire rated composite decking solution for bushfire prone areas

    A new decking solution introduced by UBIQ is helping homeowners living in the bushfire-prone regions of Australia create...

    “A Builders Dream “- How these Building Boards are changing the Construction Game [Video]
    “A Builders Dream “- How these Building Boards are changing the Construction Game [Video]

    The building and construction industry has come a long way in the past decade. The expectations of those within the indu...

    Resources
    Contact
    Display AddressAuburn, NSW

    UBIQ Pty Ltd 57 St. Hilliers Road

    1300 00 UBIQ / 1300
    Display AddressAuburn, NSW

    PO Box 318

    Logo
    Let’s connect!

    Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

    Logo

    © 2025 Architecture & Design

    • Privacy Policy
    • Sitemap