Paarhammer Windows and Doors

Please supply a full set of plans including elevations and all dimensions and your quote will be prepared as soon as possible. At the moment quote requests take about a week to process, but this time may vary. If a full set of plans is not available, hand drawn diagrams or photos of existing windows/doors with dimensions will suffice. As our products are custom made to our client’s requirements, we need to see the layout you would like. You are welcome to contact us about the best process.