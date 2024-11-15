Paarhammer Windows and Doors

Frequently Asked Questions
our sliding doors double glazed have a U-value from 1.7 to 2.4, triple glazed U-value from 1.1 to 1.8, with heat mirrors from 0.8 to 1.1. The heat mirror values in our sliding doors are yet to be formally verified. Glass only values of IGU’s with 1 heat mirror (2 air spaces) are: U Val = 0.99, SHGC = 0.35, VT = 0.63 Glass only values for IGU’s with 2 heat mirrors (3 air spaces) are: U Val = 0.68, SHGC = 0.27, VT = 0.49
Yes, we are part of the Australian Made Campaign, easy to recognise by the green and gold logo.
You can make an appointment to visit out showroom (in person or on facetime) or check out our full range online at www.paarhammer.com.au.
Please supply a full set of plans including elevations and all dimensions and your quote will be prepared as soon as possible. At the moment quote requests take about a week to process, but this time may vary. If a full set of plans is not available, hand drawn diagrams or photos of existing windows/doors with dimensions will suffice. As our products are custom made to our client’s requirements, we need to see the layout you would like. You are welcome to contact us about the best process.
We manufacture European style (tilt and turn opening) windows along with picture / fixed windows, sliding and bifold windows, heritage windows and clerestory/highlight windows. We do not manufacture louvres, awning window, skylights or double hung windows, but we do make heritage windows which look like double-hung.
Our products are timber, except the composite Wood-Alu Range which is made in timber for energy efficiency with an external aluminium cladding for low maintenance.
Our BAL-FZ compliant windows and doors have been tested and approved for use without shutter. They are double glazed and energy efficient, inward opening and made from self-extinguishing FSC certified Manilkara Bidentata (Pacific Jarrah). They do not require shutters. As per the Australian Standard for Building in Bushfire Prone Areas, all operable windows must have an ember protection screen. This is just like a flyscreen but using stainless steel mesh with less than 2mm aperture. We provide these screens with our windows.
The bushfire tests for BAL-FZ products are conducted at 850 degrees Celsius and aluminium’s melting point is only 680 degrees Celsius, meaning that aluminium melts at such high temperatures and does not keep its integrity. The timber used in our bushfire products (Manilkara) is an extremely dense timber which chars but does not burn.
Paarhammer manufacture composite Wood-Alu products which feature an internal hardwood frame and are clad with aluminium on the exterior for low maintenance. They are bushfire compliant up to and including BAL-29 (where required). As a standard our Wood-Alu windows and doors are triple glazed unless requested otherwise. The u-value is 1.7 but can be further reduced with the use of low-e glass. The only product which is not available in the Wood-Alu Range is the stacker sliding door. The timber finishes available are painted or stained in a colour of choice while aluminium cladding colours are from the Colorbond range.
We offer two types of energy efficient and draft-proof entrance doors: - Timber entrance doors are custom made to a design of your choice - Wood-Alu entrance doors are available in a range of designs Entrance doors are available only as a full package including door jamb, threshold, multi-point locking system and door furniture. Some entrance doors can be made to comply with BAL-FZ requirements.
While we do not manufacture double-hung windows, we can mimic the look. We called these windows 'heritage' windows, they look like double-hung, are extremely energy-efficient and draft-proof and reduce unwanted sound. They open as a tilt & turn window