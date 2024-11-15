Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Paarhammer Windows and Doors
Paarhammer Windows and Doors
Premium

WindowsDoorsSecurity & Fire
Contact Supplier
Quick Links
News
Paarhammer Building In Bushfire Prone Areas Hero
Building in bushfire prone areas

Since the 2009 Black Saturday bushfires in Victoria that claimed 173 lives and destroyed over 2000 homes, regulations to...

Windows
Choose windows wisely

With windows being a significant cost factor of a new home, it is worthwhile to start your decision-making process early...

Paarhammer wins big at AGWA 2024
Paarhammer wins big at AGWA 2024

Paarhammer won both National and State Design Awards at AGWA 2024 for their Beach Retreat and Clifton Hill Passive House...

Paarhammer wins 2024 AGWA Design Award for 'Beach Retreat' Project
Paarhammer wins 2024 AGWA Design Award for 'Beach Retreat' Project

This award-winning revamp of a remarkable beach retreat at Killcare, NSW results from an outstanding collaboration betwe...

Window = Frame + Glass + Hardware
Window = Frame + Glass + Hardware

Windows have to comply with several Australian Standards. This is the reason why windows are made as a whole system wher...

Natural haven
Natural haven

Located in the highest Bushfire Attack Level - Flame Zone (BAL-FZ), the owners of this property wanted to create a welco...

American Oak windows
American Oak windows

Paarhammer is now in full production of American Oak windows and doors.

Paarhammer Windows History Hero Image
Window Development 1950’s to today

The building industry in Australia represented by HIA and Master Builders are addicted to low-cost windows. From the 195...

Paarhammer American Oak Windows Hero Image
American Oak Windows

Paarhammer is now in full production of American Oak windows and doors. Since Victorian Ash is no longer available due t...

Showing 9 of 161 news
Resources
Showing 9 of 15 resources
Videos
Paarhammer Client Experience

Barrier free magnetic Alumat MFZ threshold

Meet Francesco – the spray painting robot

Paarhammer - Staff - become part of a great team

Paarhammer Bi-fold Doors

Paarhammer Entrance Doors

Paarhammer Manufacturer of the Year – Small Business 2017

Paarhammer Sliding Doors

Testing Paarhammer BAL-FZ Bushfire Safe Products

Windows: Advantage through technology

Frequently Asked Questions
our sliding doors double glazed have a U-value from 1.7 to 2.4, triple glazed U-value from 1.1 to 1.8, with heat mirrors from 0.8 to 1.1. The heat mirror values in our sliding doors are yet to be formally verified. Glass only values of IGU’s with 1 heat mirror (2 air spaces) are: U Val = 0.99, SHGC = 0.35, VT = 0.63 Glass only values for IGU’s with 2 heat mirrors (3 air spaces) are: U Val = 0.68, SHGC = 0.27, VT = 0.49
Yes, we are part of the Australian Made Campaign, easy to recognise by the green and gold logo.
You can make an appointment to visit out showroom (in person or on facetime) or check out our full range online at www.paarhammer.com.au.
Please supply a full set of plans including elevations and all dimensions and your quote will be prepared as soon as possible. At the moment quote requests take about a week to process, but this time may vary. If a full set of plans is not available, hand drawn diagrams or photos of existing windows/doors with dimensions will suffice. As our products are custom made to our client’s requirements, we need to see the layout you would like. You are welcome to contact us about the best process.
We manufacture European style (tilt and turn opening) windows along with picture / fixed windows, sliding and bifold windows, heritage windows and clerestory/highlight windows. We do not manufacture louvres, awning window, skylights or double hung windows, but we do make heritage windows which look like double-hung.
Our products are timber, except the composite Wood-Alu Range which is made in timber for energy efficiency with an external aluminium cladding for low maintenance.
Our BAL-FZ compliant windows and doors have been tested and approved for use without shutter. They are double glazed and energy efficient, inward opening and made from self-extinguishing FSC certified Manilkara Bidentata (Pacific Jarrah). They do not require shutters. As per the Australian Standard for Building in Bushfire Prone Areas, all operable windows must have an ember protection screen. This is just like a flyscreen but using stainless steel mesh with less than 2mm aperture. We provide these screens with our windows.
The bushfire tests for BAL-FZ products are conducted at 850 degrees Celsius and aluminium’s melting point is only 680 degrees Celsius, meaning that aluminium melts at such high temperatures and does not keep its integrity. The timber used in our bushfire products (Manilkara) is an extremely dense timber which chars but does not burn.
Paarhammer manufacture composite Wood-Alu products which feature an internal hardwood frame and are clad with aluminium on the exterior for low maintenance. They are bushfire compliant up to and including BAL-29 (where required). As a standard our Wood-Alu windows and doors are triple glazed unless requested otherwise. The u-value is 1.7 but can be further reduced with the use of low-e glass. The only product which is not available in the Wood-Alu Range is the stacker sliding door. The timber finishes available are painted or stained in a colour of choice while aluminium cladding colours are from the Colorbond range.
We offer two types of energy efficient and draft-proof entrance doors: - Timber entrance doors are custom made to a design of your choice - Wood-Alu entrance doors are available in a range of designs Entrance doors are available only as a full package including door jamb, threshold, multi-point locking system and door furniture. Some entrance doors can be made to comply with BAL-FZ requirements.
While we do not manufacture double-hung windows, we can mimic the look. We called these windows 'heritage' windows, they look like double-hung, are extremely energy-efficient and draft-proof and reduce unwanted sound. They open as a tilt & turn window
Contact
Display AddressBallan, VIC

53 Haddon Drive

03 5368 1999
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap