Knauf Insulation

Since the early 1970s, the insulation standards in the Building Regulations have been progressively introduced across Australia. The minimum insulation levels in the BCA vary according to climate zones and are expressed as total “R-Values” (this means each building element in either the ceiling, wall, or floor has an R-Value which when added together gives a total “R-Value). Currently, ceilings range from R-4.1 – 6.3, for walls R-2.8-3.8 and for floors R-1.0-3.25. If you’re unsure about the levels of insulation in your home you can arrange an inspection of your property by an approved insulation installer. We recommend purchasing the highest R- Value that your budget allows.