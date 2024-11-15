Logo
News
Upon Common Ground collection
This year at TRANSFORM, we shared our connecting with Country experiences and the Upon Common Ground collection, co-desi...

Interface’s new carpet tile collection, Past Forward celebrates 50 years of iconic design
Global flooring solutions company and sustainability leader, Interface has unveiled its newest carpet tile collection, P...

Creating positive work environments post COVID for greater productivity
As Australians gradually return to the workplace with new guidelines in place, landlords, tenants and building managers ...

Carbon neutral floor from Interface
Companies all over the world are realising the wisdom of taking initiatives within their operations to reduce the rising...

Neighbourhood office workspace interior
Architects and designers are increasingly incorporating neighbourhood design principles to create workplace environments...

Resources
Podcasts
Getting circular and talking action with Connie Hensler of Interface & John Davis of South Pole
News
Over 25 years ago Interface became an industry pioneer in addressing negative environmental impacts. Fast forward to 202...

Episode 154: Interface's Connie Hensler & South Pole's John Davis on taking action on Climate Change, 2030 targets & how to achieve our goals
Sustainability
Talking action on Climate Change, 2030 targets and how or if we are going to achieve our goals.

Turning over a new leaf in education design, with Daniel Smith
News
The concept of a leaf has always been meaningful to Daniel Smith. As a child, he developed a keen interest in trees, and...

Episode 134: Daniel Smith from Leaf Architecture & the secret behind designing the perfect school
Sustainability
Daniel Smith started Leaf Architecture in 2015 with the intention of creating a practice that has a strong focus and und...

From Jakarta to Antarctica: Talking sustainability with Corey Peterson
News
Corey Peterson spent 16 years supporting science in Antarctica before emigrating to Tasmania. He has worked at the Unive...

Episode 132: Corey Peterson on how his work in Antarctica equipped him for his lifelong battle to promote sustainability?
Sustainability
Corey Peterson spent 16 years supporting science in Antarctica before emigrating to Tasmania.

Empowering coastal communities one fishing net at a time, with Nick Hill
News
With more than 20 years’ experience in coastal community focused sustainable enterprise, Nick Hill has long been passion...

Episode 129: Nick Hill, co-founder and CEO of Coast4C on the importance of seaweed & its role in helping to fight climate change
Sustainability
Nick Hill has two decades experience in sustainable enterprise for coastal communities, fundraising and leading teams.

Climbing the mountain of sustainability with Interface
News
Sustainability is a deeply multifaceted, incredibly comprehensive and often quite overwhelming notion - particularly whe...

Sustainability Awards
We’ve come a long, long way together
A lot has changed in the last 10 years. AI has become ubiquitous, cultural trends have come and gone; politics has happe...

Designing for decarbonisation with a focus on energy, materials and circular economy
“Most people are familiar with the COP events. COP21, known as the Paris Agreement, is the most significant and led to a...

Getting real on climate action with Aidan Mullan, Sustainability Manager, Interface ANZ
With the recent IPCC report highlighting the need for urgency in taking drastic climate action, Interface is re-examinin...

Revitalising the past for a sustainable future
Architects have the power to create innovative designs while reducing their environmental impact by reusing and refurbis...

The Circle of Life: How Interface’s whole-of-lifecycle approach is restoring our atmosphere
Circular economy is fast becoming a sustainability buzz term; spoken by many businesses who may use recycled materials, ...

The beauty of sustainable big buildings
Large buildings tend to present a monolithic presence. Standing with conviction amongst their peers, architecturally des...

On the quest for carbon negativity with Interface
Sustainability is more than just waste reduction initiatives and certifications at Interface (though those do also play ...

Q&A with Aidan Mullan, Sustainability Manager at Interface
Interface is on a journey to be a carbon negative company by 2040, and Aidan Mullan is helping steer them there. We sit ...

Commercial architecture on a grand(er) scale
Burwood Brickworks is quite the sight to behold. The most sustainable shopping centre in the world, the building adheres...

Videos
100 Jahre Bauhaus – 100 Stories by Interface: David Oakey im Interview

Australian Manufactured

Australian Manufactured with Design in mind

Australian Manufactured with Sustainability in mind

Australian Manufactured with the Community in mind

Creating +Positive spaces by designing for community

Embodied Beauty™ collection

Embrace the New Way Forward

Inspiration from the streets of New York & London: NY+LON Streets

Look Both Ways™

Mix-Match-Merge Product Overview

NY+LON Streets Product Overview

ReEntry® – ReUse and Recycle

Display AddressSurry Hills, NSW

Sydney Office 101 Chalmers Street

1800 804 361
