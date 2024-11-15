Logo
Gerflor
Gerflor
Premium

Flooring
Gerflor's PVC floor coverings
When choosing a floor covering for a store, there are several important factors that need to be considered including the...

Gerflor PVC wall covering
The choice of wall covering is crucial for design professionals as it must enhance the room while protecting the walls. ...

Gerflor's Tarasafe Ultra achieves Global GreenTagCertTM BEP PVC™ certification
Tarasafe Ultra is a resilient, homogeneous vinyl safety floor covering with a dense concentration of deep inlaid mineral...

High-performance Gerflor flooring from Paris 2024 gets a second life
After the CREPS de Strasbourg, the players of Saint-Amand Handball are now benefiting from this top-quality surface. Add...

How to choose floor coverings for a retail store
At first glance, the choice of floor covering for your store may seem like a minor decision, but in fact, it is highly i...

Explore the new Gerflor website
As an important tool in our partnership, this new site is here to support you in completing your projects successfully a...

Gerflor flooring harmonises interiors in contemporary refurbishment of heritage school building
All Hallows' School in Brisbane sought out Gerflor to provide the flooring for their McAuley Hall building refurbishment...

Mipolam Ambiance Ultra Luna + Terra flooring designed for healthcare environments
This flooring is designed to meet the tough hygiene, durability and high traffic challenges of healthcare environments.

Gerflor solutions transform Merck’s logistics area into ISO 7 aseptic production area
In 2021, Merck Group sought Gerflor's expertise to transform a logistics area at their Molsheim, France facility, the se...

Display AddressHawthorn, VIC

17 Cato Street

1800 060 785
