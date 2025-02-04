Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Bondor Metecno Logo
Bondor Metecno
Premium

External Wall MaterialsLandscaping & OutdoorInsulationSecurity & FireRoofingInternal Walls & CeilingsStructural
Contact Supplier

Proud Partners of the 2025 Sustainability Awards

Adaptive Reuse (Alteration/Addition)

Quick Links
News
High Country retreat goes off the grid with Bondor’s InsulLiving building system
High Country retreat goes off the grid with Bondor’s InsulLiving building system

Bondor’s InsulLiving® building system, combining InsulWall® walling and SolarSpan® roofing products provided the thermal...

Bondor InsulLiving meets brief in developer’s 21st century take on traditional rooming house
Bondor InsulLiving meets brief in developer’s 21st century take on traditional rooming house

Nick decided on Bondor’s prefabricated all-in-one insulated panels to meet the requirements for a fast, efficient and af...

Flyover patio with Bondor’s SolarSpan insulated roofing panels transforms outdoor areas in Gold Coast home
Flyover patio with Bondor’s SolarSpan insulated roofing panels transforms outdoor areas in Gold Coast home

Designed to sit above the existing roof, the flyover patio was attached to ‘float’ above the home’s roofline and overlap...

Bondor’s SolarSpan meets brief for design and performance at Belconnen Fresh Food Markets
Bondor’s SolarSpan meets brief for design and performance at Belconnen Fresh Food Markets

Capital Food Market selected Bondor’s SolarSpan® all-in-one insulated panel, consisting of the roof, insulation and ceil...

Bondor Metecno releases BIM content for ArchiCAD
Bondor Metecno releases BIM content for ArchiCAD

Bondor Insulated Panels Metecno has released its BIM content for ArchiCAD.

Bondor delivers EPDs to complement suite of insulated roof and wall panels
Bondor delivers EPDs to complement suite of insulated roof and wall panels

Bondor has partnered with leading sustainability consulting firm Edge Environment to develop Environmental Product Decla...

MetecnoSpan roof panels help Thornleigh home meet Passivhaus goals
MetecnoSpan roof panels help Thornleigh home meet Passivhaus goals

The cottage was transformed into an award-winning two-storey haven with significantly improved thermal and acoustic insu...

Bondor Energy Efficient Building Envelopes
Energy-efficient building envelopes

Changes to the National Construction Code in 2019 are set to reinvigorate the industry’s focus on the design and constru...

LuxeWall insulated panels create energy saving thermal shell for new home
LuxeWall insulated panels create energy saving thermal shell for new home

Dario Bolzonello used his extensive experience in the building industry to bring something unique to the design and buil...

Showing 9 of 81 news
Resources
Showing 9 of 10 resources
Sustainability Awards
Products with foresight: The Bondor Metecno difference
Products with foresight: The Bondor Metecno difference

Our readers are likely aware of the significant changes introduced in the National Construction Code (NCC) 2022 – partic...

Fully certified: Third-party quality assurance with Bondor Metecno
Fully certified: Third-party quality assurance with Bondor Metecno

When it comes to insulation, performance matters. But as any designer or specifier knows, verifying the credentials of i...

Sustainability trends in adaptive reuse
Sustainability trends in adaptive reuse

When it comes to sustainability trends in architecture, there’s a lot to consider. From building practices to core mater...

Bondor Metecno’s PIR Core: Powering sustainable design with versatility and unsurpassed thermal performance
Bondor Metecno’s PIR Core: Powering sustainable design with versatility and unsurpassed thermal performance

Australia's varying climates and volatile weather patterns present increasing challenges in keeping buildings at a moder...

Finding purpose in repurposing: Adaptive Reuse
Finding purpose in repurposing: Adaptive Reuse

While there’s many architectural buzzwords doing the rounds at any given time, adaptive reuse is no such buzzword. The r...

Bondor Metecno’s commitment to sustainability: Certified, marked and declared
Bondor Metecno’s commitment to sustainability: Certified, marked and declared

In a time where greenwashing has become so prevalent that the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has had to ...

Low energy, low condensation: Sustainability from the ground up with Bondor Metecno
Low energy, low condensation: Sustainability from the ground up with Bondor Metecno

The drive towards greater sustainability across the architecture and construction industries is increasingly becoming co...

From idea to reality: A more sustainable industry with Bondor Metecno
From idea to reality: A more sustainable industry with Bondor Metecno

While sustainability is undoubtedly a central focus across the architecture and construction industries these days, it w...

Rewriting the rules for hospitality and tourism design
Rewriting the rules for hospitality and tourism design

Accounting for eight percent of global emissions, the design typology of hospitality and tourism spaces is due to shift ...

Videos
Bondor FlameGuard - Fire Rated Wall - Non-Combustible

Bondor Promo Video - LuxeWall

Bondor's SecureLap for PIR Insulated Roofing - Leading innovation in commercial roofing

East to West

SolarSpan Insulated Patio & Pergola TV Commercial

SolarSpan Patio & Pergola - Outside Concepts - Healthy Home

Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

Bondor Office 49-53 Newton Road

(02) 9609 0888
Display AddressAcacia Ridge, QLD

Queensland Office 103 Ingram Rd

(07) 3323 8500
Display AddressSalisbury South, SA

South Australia Office 70-72 Rundle Road

(08) 8282 5000
Display AddressKings Meadows, TAS

Tasmania Office 7 Connector Park Drive

(03) 6335 8500
Display AddressTruganina, VIC

Victoria Office 6 Dunmore Drive

(03) 8326 8000
Display AddressCanning Vale, WA

Western Australia Office 17 Gauge Circuit

(08) 9256 0600
Display AddressAcacia Ridge, QLD

MetecnoPIR Queensland Office 111 Ingram Rd

(07) 3323 9900
Display AddressCampbellfield, VIC

MetecnoPIR Victoria Office 9-27 Amcor Way

(03) 9250 3300
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap