High Country retreat goes off the grid with Bondor’s InsulLiving building system
Bondor’s InsulLiving® building system, combining InsulWall® walling and SolarSpan® roofing products provided the thermal...
Bondor InsulLiving meets brief in developer’s 21st century take on traditional rooming house
Nick decided on Bondor’s prefabricated all-in-one insulated panels to meet the requirements for a fast, efficient and af...
Flyover patio with Bondor’s SolarSpan insulated roofing panels transforms outdoor areas in Gold Coast home
Designed to sit above the existing roof, the flyover patio was attached to ‘float’ above the home’s roofline and overlap...
Bondor’s SolarSpan meets brief for design and performance at Belconnen Fresh Food Markets
Capital Food Market selected Bondor’s SolarSpan® all-in-one insulated panel, consisting of the roof, insulation and ceil...
Bondor Metecno releases BIM content for ArchiCAD
Bondor Insulated Panels Metecno has released its BIM content for ArchiCAD.
Bondor delivers EPDs to complement suite of insulated roof and wall panels
Bondor has partnered with leading sustainability consulting firm Edge Environment to develop Environmental Product Decla...
MetecnoSpan roof panels help Thornleigh home meet Passivhaus goals
The cottage was transformed into an award-winning two-storey haven with significantly improved thermal and acoustic insu...
Energy-efficient building envelopes
Changes to the National Construction Code in 2019 are set to reinvigorate the industry’s focus on the design and constru...
LuxeWall insulated panels create energy saving thermal shell for new home
Dario Bolzonello used his extensive experience in the building industry to bring something unique to the design and buil...
Products with foresight: The Bondor Metecno difference
Our readers are likely aware of the significant changes introduced in the National Construction Code (NCC) 2022 – partic...
Fully certified: Third-party quality assurance with Bondor Metecno
When it comes to insulation, performance matters. But as any designer or specifier knows, verifying the credentials of i...
Sustainability trends in adaptive reuse
When it comes to sustainability trends in architecture, there’s a lot to consider. From building practices to core mater...
Bondor Metecno’s PIR Core: Powering sustainable design with versatility and unsurpassed thermal performance
Australia's varying climates and volatile weather patterns present increasing challenges in keeping buildings at a moder...
Finding purpose in repurposing: Adaptive Reuse
While there’s many architectural buzzwords doing the rounds at any given time, adaptive reuse is no such buzzword. The r...
Bondor Metecno’s commitment to sustainability: Certified, marked and declared
In a time where greenwashing has become so prevalent that the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has had to ...
Low energy, low condensation: Sustainability from the ground up with Bondor Metecno
The drive towards greater sustainability across the architecture and construction industries is increasingly becoming co...
From idea to reality: A more sustainable industry with Bondor Metecno
While sustainability is undoubtedly a central focus across the architecture and construction industries these days, it w...
Rewriting the rules for hospitality and tourism design
Accounting for eight percent of global emissions, the design typology of hospitality and tourism spaces is due to shift ...
